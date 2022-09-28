Read full article on original website
winemag.com
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Cairdeas 2020 Concrete Syrah (Royal Slope)
Fruit for this wine was fermented 50% whole cluster and aged in concrete eggs. The aromas are bright, appealing and achingly pure, with notes of blue fruit, grapefruit rind, dried herb and whiffs of smoked meat. The blue- and red-fruit flavors are exquisitely balanced. A long, fruit-filled finish follows. It's outrageously good, with exceptional purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
winemag.com
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
winemag.com
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)
This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
The Eyrie Vineyards 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)
The aromas show reduction on the first whiff. Beyond that are notes of cola, dark cherry and fresh mint. The palate is full of exuberant, seamless dark fruit flavors. It's outrageously tasty—a textbook example of the pleasure Willamette Valley Pinot Noir offers. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 93. Price. $50,Buy...
winemag.com
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
winemag.com
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)
This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
winemag.com
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
The aromas offer notes of dried herb, tea leaf, flower, cinnamon stick and dark plum. Full-feeling, seamless, layered darker fruit flavors follow. It's delicious. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $57,Buy Now. Designation. Fairsing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
winemag.com
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
winemag.com
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2019 Eroica XLC Dry Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Crafted in oak uprights, aromas of diesel, lime, flower and spice lead to bone-dry Nestea lemon iced-tea flavors. flavors. Citrus notes stitch it all together on the finish. There's not another wine like it coming from the state. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eroica XLC Dry...
