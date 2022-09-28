ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

winemag.com

Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)

Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Cairdeas 2020 Concrete Syrah (Royal Slope)

Fruit for this wine was fermented 50% whole cluster and aged in concrete eggs. The aromas are bright, appealing and achingly pure, with notes of blue fruit, grapefruit rind, dried herb and whiffs of smoked meat. The blue- and red-fruit flavors are exquisitely balanced. A long, fruit-filled finish follows. It's outrageously good, with exceptional purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)

Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)

The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)

This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)

Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
The Eyrie Vineyards 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Dundee Hills)

The aromas show reduction on the first whiff. Beyond that are notes of cola, dark cherry and fresh mint. The palate is full of exuberant, seamless dark fruit flavors. It's outrageously tasty—a textbook example of the pleasure Willamette Valley Pinot Noir offers. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 93. Price. $50,Buy...
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)

Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)

This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)

Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Fairsing Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

The aromas offer notes of dried herb, tea leaf, flower, cinnamon stick and dark plum. Full-feeling, seamless, layered darker fruit flavors follow. It's delicious. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $57,Buy Now. Designation. Fairsing Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)

The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)

Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))

The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)

Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)

This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
