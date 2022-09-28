Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
‘Possible homicide’ investigation in Mason
Authorities are investigating the scene of a possible homicide in Mason, West Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
Metro News
Governor Justice monitors hurricane’s path; pledges West Virginia aid to hard-hit areas
Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia is warily watching the progress of Hurricane Ian and preparing to respond if the remnants hit the state. “That hurricane down there is tough stuff. Tough, tough stuff,” Justice said during a briefing today, asking West Virginians to support those already in the hurricane’s path.
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
IN THIS ARTICLE
herdzone.com
Marshall receives $13.8M gift from State of West Virginia, Gov. Justice
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Athletics received a $13.8 million gift from the State of West Virginia on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony held on the site of the school's future baseball stadium. The gift, in the form of a check from the State of West Virginia, was presented by...
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
Man accused of killing Kane Roush denied mistrial
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 was denied a mistrial. On Tuesday, the defense for Jaquan Hall asked for a mistrial, and on Wednesday, Judge Linda Warner denied that request. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane […]
wchstv.com
South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases decline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday as active virus cases continued their downward trend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: a 56-year-old woman from Marion County, a 60-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old woman from Taylor County and a 92-year-old woman from Putnam County.
Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia
Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
wchsnetwork.com
Ranieri settling into role as airport director and CEO at West Virginia International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Just a few weeks into her new role as Airport Director and CEO at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston, Dominique Ranieri is settling in and ready for upcoming challenges. The Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, the body that oversees CRW, held its...
Huntington Public Works director released from duties
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]
Emergency road closure on West Virginia 98
The Sun Valley Road end of West Virginia 98 is closed to all traffic due to an oversized load blocking the road, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release on Thursday.
Comments / 0