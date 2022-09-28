ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
WOWK 13 News

Box truck hits house in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a box truck ran into a house in the Goldtown area of Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers say that it happened on Haven Ln. and that multiple departments have responded. There is no word on any injuries at this time. 13 News has a […]
WOWK 13 News

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of killing Kane Roush denied mistrial

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of killing another man in Pomeroy on Easter of 2021 was denied a mistrial. On Tuesday, the defense for Jaquan Hall asked for a mistrial, and on Wednesday, Judge Linda Warner denied that request. Jaquan Hall was arrested on June 7, 2021, in Charleston for the murder of Kane […]
wchstv.com

South Charleston small business owner weighs in on Amendment 2

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There's no letup in the political food fight over Amendment 2. While West Virginia’s governor attacked the constitutional amendment, the owner of a Kanawha County factory with seven workers feels the amendment's expected tax cut could benefit small businesses. Cyclops Industries in South Charleston...
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday as active virus cases continued their downward trend. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: a 56-year-old woman from Marion County, a 60-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old woman from Taylor County and a 92-year-old woman from Putnam County.
WOWK 13 News

Woman shot in shoulder in Charleston, West Virginia

Editor’s Note: Updates to this article can be found here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Metro 911 officials say a call about a shooting in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston just after 5:15 […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases drop to 170 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped about 170 from Monday to Tuesday mornings, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. The department reported 1,233 active cases of the virus, down from 1,402 on Monday. Monday’s number was down from the 1,726 active...
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Public Works director released from duties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington’s Public Works director has been relieved of his duties, according to city officials. Officials with the city say on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams made the announcement that he relieved Jim Insco of the Public Works Director duties. The mayor also thanked Insco for his service to […]

