Lakeview record-holder Aiden Moore leads Spartan sweep at All-City meet

You have just beaten the school record. What do you do for an encore?

How about winning the All-City title.

Lakeview junior Aiden Moore finished first at the annual All-City Cross Country Meet on Tuesday at Riverside Elementary School.

That performance comes just days after Moore set the school record for the best time ever in cross country with a 15:45 at the Jackson Invitational on Saturday. Moore broke the mark set by former teammate Parker LaGro, who just last year ran 15:52.

"It's great. He has been working really hard all summer and this has been a goal," said Lakeview boys cross country coach Jake Zimmerman. "He has been training with Parker, who broke it last year. So we have kind of a back-to-back situation, so that's a lot of fun and great to watch."

The Lakeview boys finished first at the All-City Meet as a team at 25 points, taking four of the top six places. Harper Creek was second at 39 points with St. Philip third and Pennfield fourth.

Moore was city champ, with a time of 16:05, just off his freshly rewritten school record.

"I was thinking I might break the school record today at All-City, or at Otsego coming up this week. I wasn't even thinking about breaking the record in Jackson because that course isn't one you typically can get a PR at with all the hills," Moore said. "It was kind of funny. I had lost my watch before the race in Jackson, so I didn't have it and I was kinda going by feel. So when I was coming across and saw the time I got kind of emotional and just covered my mouth and it was all kind of surreal. I was just looking for someone to hug."

The Lakeview boys were going without their No. 2 runner in Caleb Bost, so it was important for the Spartans to get a big group near the top. Moore was first with the Spartans' Zach Piercy fourth at 17:24, Parker Miller fifth at 17:36 and Jonah Bills sixth at 17:46. Lakeview's fifth runner Josh Hennessy also earned All-City honors by taking ninth.

"The guys kind of knew, going in, that Caleb would be kind of iffy with his injury," Zimmerman said. "Everybody knew they had to pick it up a little bit and my four, five, six guys picked it up and did what they needed to do."

Harper Creek's Dominic Lowrie was runner up with a time of 16:33 with the Beavers' Brian O'Dell third at 16:43. Also earning All-City were St. Philip's Luke Sprague, finishing seventh, Harper Creek's Cooper Gardner in eighth and the Tigers' Max Shugars in 10th.

The Lakeview girls also took home the All-City title, taking the top three spots in the race. The Spartans finished first with a team score of 21 with Harper Creek second with 45.

Pacing the Spartans was All-City champ Lila Mae Frank, who is just a freshman.

"That doesn't happen very often. But every so often you get one of those girls that come out here and goes fast as a freshman," Lakeview girls cross country coach Becky Pryor said. "She had a great race Saturday and that kind of built her up for this race. But she also knew her teammate was going to be right there, so she had to work to get it. But overall, we went 1-2-3, and that makes it that much sweeter."

Frank finished in 20:06 to be crowned city champ. The Spartans' Alyssa Hinton was runner-up at 20:18 with senior Paige Ratliff third at 20:35. Lakeview's Jaden Sarg-Lopez was seventh and Alexa Thurman was eighth.

Also earning All-City honors were Harper Creek's Madison Berning and Katie Behnke, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Pennfield's Peyton Rhoades was sixth and Lakeview's Evelyn Calow was ninth and the Spartans' Claire VanDis was 10th.

The freshman Frank was excited about her team's win.

"I thought I had a chance to win today, and it's really cool to do it. I had a lot of fun during the race," Frank said. "And I won, but really I am in it for the team. I love my team so much and we just wanted to win as a team today."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Lakeview record-holder Aiden Moore leads Spartan sweep at All-City meet