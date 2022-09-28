ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?

It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie, WY
Education
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Discrimination lawsuit filed against UW

Jefferey Lyn Wilkins, a former employee of the University of Wyoming, is currently suing the university, claiming he was discriminated against for being a straight, white, Christain, male. The federal lawsuit was filed on September 19 in U.S District Court, and Wilkins is asking for $875,000 as well as payment...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Coaches Poll#Ustfccca
capcity.news

Increasing chance of rain before the weekend in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect an increasing chance of precipitation over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. There is a 30% chance of precipitation today, Sept. 29, which is forecast to be mostly sunny with a high of 79. The day will be breezy with west winds at between 10 and 20 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 51 and a 20% chance of rain. Winds will be to the west at between 5 and 15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Interstate 80 reopens after crash closes lane to westbound traffic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne has reopened after a crash shut it down earlier today, Sept. 27. This was announced by the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Twitter after the road closed at around 11:05 a.m. today following reports of a crash and vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy