Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets

Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the New York Mets play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Marlins won the first, 6-4.

New York is 97-58 overall and 50-27 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 32-44 on the road and 64-90 overall. The Marlins have a 22-37 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Mets are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 26 doubles and 40 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .261 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-35 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.