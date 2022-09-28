ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Marlins aim to secure 2-game series win against the Mets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Miami Marlins (64-90, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (97-58, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the New York Mets play on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Marlins won the first, 6-4.

New York is 97-58 overall and 50-27 at home. Mets hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Miami is 32-44 on the road and 64-90 overall. The Marlins have a 22-37 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Mets are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 26 doubles and 40 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 33 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .261 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-35 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (ankle), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (lat), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

New York Mets loss sours Pete Alonso’s historical franchise achievement

Pete Alonso set a record for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, but the individual achievement was overshadowed by a team loss. With the New York Mets down 4-0 at home to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, the Mets were looking for some kind of spark. Pete Alonso provided just that with his 40th home run of the season, a towering shot that traveled 388 feet and had a launch angle of 33 feet.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

MLB magic numbers, schedules: Mets back on top; Brewers gain on Phillies for Wild Card (9/29/22)

TORONTO — Wednesday was a very good day for the New York Mets, who took a big step toward beating out the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title. Beginning the day in a dead heat, the Mets are up a game heading into this weekend’s showdown series in Atlanta by virtue of their 5-4, 10-inning win over the Miami Marlins at Citi Field and the Braves’ 3-2 loss in Washington in 10 innings.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Miami, FL
Sports
The Associated Press

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night. “It was a pretty electric atmosphere,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I actually found myself kind of nervous for his first at-bat, maybe just being all focused on it.” One game after tying the American League home run record of 61 that Yankees star Roger Maris set in 1961, Judge struck out in the first inning, singled in the third and walked in the sixth against Jordan Lyles (12-11), then was intentionally walked in the eighth by rookie Félix Bautista.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Twins bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Minnesota Twins (77-80, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-93, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (8-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (3-9, 4.54 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 7 1/2...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (72-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-78, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson (2-0, .98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (5-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Brett Baty
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Francisco Lindor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Miami Marlins#The New York Mets#Rbi
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Starling Marte injury: Mets backup plan for Braves series and beyond

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte is not close to returning to the team for their pivotal series against the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets have already clinched a postseason berth, but it will be a matter of whether they will win the NL East, or if they will be a Wild Card team. They are set to enter a pivotal three-game series against the Atlanta Braves, who are right behind them in the standings. But will they have one of their top free agent signings available?
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Mariners' 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh's walk-off HR

SEATTLE (AP) — More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something big in October, rather than a victory on the last day of September. But after 21 years, the Seattle Mariners could be excused for going a little over the top upon their return to the playoffs. “It’s better than maybe what you could dream it to be,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Raleigh hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Mariners clinched a wild-card berth in the American League with a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy