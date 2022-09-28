SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-3) Last Week: Loss vs Louisville (41-3) Status: Any good will that Jeff Scott and the Bulls might have accumulated after their quality loss against Florida completely vanished after getting absolutely drubbed by Louisville. Nothing went right for South Florida and at this juncture they've going from competing for a bowl game to playing to keep the coaching staff around. This was the year they were supposed to turn things around and at this juncture things aren't looking so great.

