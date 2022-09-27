Read full article on original website
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Patriots Vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Second Straight Practice
Patriots-Packers injury report: Mac Jones misses another practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones might still believe he has a chance to suit up vs. the Green Bay Packers, but a lot will have to change between now and Sunday for that to happen. The New England Patriots...
Patriots Players Have Strong Reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's Scary Injury
Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out.
Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating Mac Jones, the Gameplan Vs. Packers and More
Perry's mailbag: Evaluating Jones as the answer, the Packers plan and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry answers your questions each week in his mailbag. Here's the latest edition... Good question, Matthew. My personal opinion of Mac Jones -- based on everything I've seen...
Next Pats: Could Mac Jones Really Play Vs. Packers? Orthopedic Surgeon Explains
Could Mac really play on Sunday? Orthopedic surgeon explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There has been no shortage of confusion surrounding Mac Jones' ankle injury ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The injury, diagnosed as a "pretty severe" high-ankle sprain, was expected to keep Jones...
Report: Patriots Preparing Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer Game Plans for Packers Matchup
Report: Patriots preparing a Mac Jones game plan vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. When Bill Belichick said 12 times at Wednesday's press conference that the New England Patriots are taking things "day-by-day" with Mac Jones, apparently he meant it. The overwhelming expectation is that Jones will miss...
