ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
NECN

Patriots Players Have Strong Reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's Scary Injury

Patriots players have strong reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He remained in the game, even though it looked like he might have suffered a concussion. He should have been taken out.
NFL
NECN

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating Mac Jones, the Gameplan Vs. Packers and More

Perry's mailbag: Evaluating Jones as the answer, the Packers plan and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Our Patriots insider Phil Perry answers your questions each week in his mailbag. Here's the latest edition... Good question, Matthew. My personal opinion of Mac Jones -- based on everything I've seen...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy