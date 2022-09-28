Read full article on original website
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
Man, 43, Went to ER for ‘Breathing Difficulties’ From COVID: Doctors Found A 22-Pound Tumor That Was ‘Expanding Like A Basketball’
Tarlochan ‘Tarli’ Garcha, 43, went to the ER for what he thought were COVID complications, and after doctors scanned his lungs for a potential blood clot, found a whopping 22-pound cancer tumor instead. It took three hospitals to identify the gigantic mass, which wound being a rare type...
Dad, 46, Had Chest Pains For 18 Months And Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Muscular’ And To Get ‘Physical Therapy:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Alexander was 42 years old when he first started experiencing chest pain. It went on for 18 months before he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Determined to live each day to the fullest, the father-of-two is grateful for his medical team and praises his...
Electrician Dad, 31, Had Terrible Back Pain And Blue Lips That Doctors Told Him Was ‘Job-Related Arthritis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A man named Joel, 30, from Herfordshire, England, was experiencing joint and back pain, and doctors blamed his job. It wound up being leukemia, a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The blood cancer warrior developed sepsis and pancreatitis from the disease and treatment, which is body...
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
‘The Lord Was Telling Her She Shouldn’t Have Her Organs Removed:’ Pregnant Cancer Patient, 31, Thanks Doctor For Saving Her Fertility
Hope Mavridis, 31, thought her dreams of giving birth were over when she was diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancer. Thankfully, a doctor performed preserved her fertility while treated her cancers. Now, Mavridis is expecting in November. The term gynecologic cancer refers to any cancer of the female reproductive organs.
Kidney disease measures are associated with structural brain damage across different domains of etiology
Cross-sectional analysis shows association of reduced kidney function and increased urine albumin excretion with brain volume reduction in regions typically affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementia etiologies. Cognitive decline is a major public health issue and common in patients with kidney disease. To better understand this condition, researchers measured...
Glaucoma Surgery: Types, Complications, and Recovery
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve. This condition generally affects peripheral vision first but can lead to blindness over time. Causes of glaucoma vary, meaning that there are several treatment options depending on your individual case. Medication and surgery can help prevent or slow further vision loss, although there’s no cure.
What to Know About Chiari Malformation Surgery
A Chiari malformation (CM) is a type of structural change that affects the lower part of the brain. It’s most often due to a congenital condition that affects the shape or size of the skull. Congenital means that it’s present from birth. In CM, part of the cerebellum...
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
Shoulder Pain: Types, Diagnosis and Treatments
Your shoulder is one of the most flexible joints in your body. The shoulder joint is made up of three bones, 17 muscles, and several tendons and ligaments. You're using your shoulders nearly nonstop throughout the day for everything from reaching for a plate from a high cabinet to carrying groceries to typing a text message.
What is urge incontinence, and how is it treated?
There are many different types of urinary incontinence — the loss of bladder control. One of the most common types is urge incontinence, which is characterized by a sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. You may need to urinate often, including throughout the night.
Can People With Diabetes Eat Pineapple?
Pineapple is a candy fruit that many individuals with diabetes shrink back from due to its presumed impact on blood sugar. However is it one thing that you could keep away from just like the plague, or can or not it's consumed safely with none unwell results in your well being?
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg ache at night time usually interrupting your sleep? It may greater than a standard signal of getting older. Ache in your legs and ft at night time, or when making an attempt to sleep, is usually a symptom of peripheral artery illness (PAD). Peripheral artery illness leg ache...
What to know about heart valve regurgitation
Heart valve regurgitation is the name for when the heart’s valves leak. It occurs when some of the blood the heart pumps out flows back to the valves. Treatment may not always be necessary, though this leakage may sometimes cause a strain on the heart or lead to other complications.
Why garlic is so bad for IBS and diarrhoea symptoms
If diarrhoea and bloating appear to be a day by day incidence to you, you’re not alone. In actual fact, it’s estimated that as many as two in 10 individuals within the UK endure with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Lots of these discover that rigorously monitoring their eating regimen can play a giant function in managing their signs. You’ve most likely heard of the commonest triggers – fatty meals, dairy and wheat – however do you know that garlic might really be triggering your IBS?
6 of the Best Dementia Treatments Available
Sadly, there is no cure for dementia. But, if diagnosed early there are medications and therapies which can help slow down the progression of the disease and ease some of the symptoms. You are reading: What treatment of dementia | 6 of the Best Dementia Treatments Available. Most of the...
Timing of surgery following SARS‐CoV‐2 infection: an international prospective cohort study
This was an international, multicentre, prospective cohort study that included patients undergoing any type of surgery. The study was registered at each participating hospital in accordance with local and national regulations. Informed patient consent was taken if required by local or national regulations. In the UK, this study was registered as either a clinical audit or service evaluation at each recruiting institution. Co‐investigators were required to confirm that applicable local and national approvals were in place before uploading data to the online database. The study was compliant with guidelines for the reporting of observational studies [16]. In the conduct of this study, no changes were made to usual patient care. Routine, anonymised data were collected using a secure online database (REDCap, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA).
