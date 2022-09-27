ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hudson, NY

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Lee Man Arrested Not Once but Twice in One Night, Charged with Criminal Contempt After Alleged Domestic Incident

An Oneida County man was arrested not once but twice in one night following a domestic complaint. In a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to a home in the town of Lee, New York, in the early evening hours on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The initial call was for a domestic incident at the home.
