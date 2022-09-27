Read full article on original website
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Grab Your Camera! DEC Hosting Not One, But Two Foliage Photo Contests
Do you think you take good pictures? Put it to the test and win some great prizes!. To kick-off National Fall Foliage Week, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is announcing the start of their two fall foliage photo contests. That's right! Not one, but two contests to compete in this year.
Search Continues for Atlanta, Georgia Man Who Fell into AuSable River
State Police are asking for help from the public with information that might help with their investigation as search and rescue teams continue to search for a man who fell into the AuSable River in New York. Police were called to the the back of a riverside lodge at approximately...
Rejoice: There’s Now More Than One Starbucks Location Open In The Mohawk Valley
Either the New Hartford line will get a *bit* smaller, orrrrrrr, the new location that just opened will be equally just as long. Good news for Starbucks fans here in the Mohawk Valley, the North Utica location is now open. Utica Lodging Group LLC, which also owns the Fairfield Inn...
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on Thursday
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
Cortland’s Most Powerful Voice: My Honest Opinion of the New Dio Movie
The first authorized documentary about metal icon and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio made its Central New York premiere recently, and I couldn't wait to see it. Before we get to the movie, a quick briefing on my Dio fandom:. There was something about Ronnie James Dio that captured my...
Open Letter To Fans Who Put Their Own Name On A Sports Jersey
If there is one thing about Buffalo, Western New York, and pretty much the entire state of New York, we love our sports. We love our sports teams. And we love the jersey's from our favorite sports teams. Especially in Buffalo and New York City, it's not out of the...
Lee Man Arrested Not Once but Twice in One Night, Charged with Criminal Contempt After Alleged Domestic Incident
An Oneida County man was arrested not once but twice in one night following a domestic complaint. In a written release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Rob Maciol says that deputies were called to a home in the town of Lee, New York, in the early evening hours on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The initial call was for a domestic incident at the home.
