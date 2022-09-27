How to prepare for Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian is making its way to the U.S., it’s important to spend carefully on necessary items to be prepared for this storm—and those in the future.

In April, 30% of residents reported a willingness to spend $50 or less to prepare for a hurricane, according to an annual survey of 500 residents across 10 hurricane-prone states from the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH).

Here are some tips on what to do and grab to be ready.

Gather shelf-stable foods and bottled water

First, gather shelf-stable foods, like canned meats and soups, crackers, and formula if you have a baby, medicine, and any important papers. Here’s our full list:

From bottled water to canned soup, here are shelf-stable food items that can help.

Definitely get some bottled water. You should have enough nonperishable food and water for yourself, your family, and your pets. Also, keep a stash of batteries in the house.

Protect your finances

Don’t forget your wallet! When it comes to protecting your finances, make sure you have access to some cash, budget for disaster-related expenses, document your finances, review your insurance coverage and protect copies of important financial documents in plastic bags.

Prepare your home

Of the 310 billion-dollar weather disasters between 1980 and 2021, tropical cyclones (or hurricanes) have caused the most damage: over $1.1 trillion total, with an average cost of $20.5 billion per event, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

To try and lessen the destruction, make sure you have everything you need to secure your shutters. If you have the shutters that need to be screwed in, count how many screws you need to ensure you have enough to get those shut.

Pack the essentials

Also pack a bag with enough clothes for three days, in case you need to evacuate to a shelter, or leave town. Plus, add these items to your emergency kit just in case:

In addition to food items, here’s a list of additional supplies to gather.

