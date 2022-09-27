ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHAS 11

Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)

Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!. Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Lilia Buckingham
Person
Sarah
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Thora Birch
Person
James
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Tony Hale
WHAS 11

Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent

Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram. "It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films -...
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hocus Pocus 2#Carpet
WHAS 11

'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)

Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion Dish on Their 'Rookie' Romance (Exclusive)

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan are talking romance on the set of The Rookie!. ET was on the set of the ABC police procedural in August, where we caught up with the pair and their castmates to get the scoop on the fifth season. Fillion plays former rookie Officer John Nolan, who is moving closer and closer to becoming a LAPD training officer and is in a serious relationship with Dewan's firefighter, Bailey Nune.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)

Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy