Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
'Ghosts' Cast Tease Season 2 and Their Dream A-List Guest Stars (Exclusive)
The Ghosts cast got all dressed up as they posed for a CBS Watch magazine spread and teased season 2, which kicks off Thursday on CBS. Only ET was with the ensemble as they reflected on the comedy's breakout first season and offered a glimpse into what awaits the crew as they begin a new chapter.
Rob Schneider's Daughter Miranda Reveals She's Only Seen Half of One of His Movies (Exclusive)
Rob Schneider's daughter may be a bit behind on her movie watchlist, but she's not out of the loop on her dad's comedic appeal. Nine-year-old Miranda told ET's Will Marfuggi that she's only seen "half of one" of her father's movies, but said she still thinks her dad is funny.
Fran Drescher Reveals She's in Talks for a Movie Adaptation of 'The Nanny' (Exclusive)
Who's ready to head back to Flushing, Queens? Not only are fans of The Nanny getting a musical but a sequel to the series might find its way to the big screen!. Fran Drescher, the lady in red herself, told ET that she's currently in talks for a film adaptation of the beloved '90s sitcom that will pick up from where the show left off.
'Bros' Stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane Get Tested on How Well They Know Each Other (Exclusive)
A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of romantic comedies, Billy Eichner channeled years of watching those films -- either not seeing himself reflected onscreen or always pushed to the sidelines -- into Bros, the hilarious new R-rated gay rom-com co-written by and starring the former host of Billy on the Street. Ahead...
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Sarah Drew Addresses Ellen Pompeo Stepping Back from Series (Exclusive)
Sarah Drew is in support of her Grey's Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo's, decision to step back from the series after portraying Dr. Meredith Grey for almost two decades. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Drew on Wednesday night on Variety's Power of Women red carpet and she had nothing but encouraging words when asked about Pompeo.
Rebel Wilson's 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to 'Pitch Perfect' Is Aca-Excellent
Aca-scuse me?! It's already been a decade! Rebel Wilson celebrated the ten-year anniversary of Pitch Perfect on Thursday, penning a tribute to the hit film franchise on Instagram. "It’s the 10 year anniversary of PITCH PERFECT today! 10 years!! Wow!!" she wrote. "Love to everyone involved with these films -...
Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection. Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print...
Norman Reedus Reveals What He Stole From 'Walking Dead' Set, Talks Daryl and Carol's Future (Exclusive)
Norman Reedus had a major career moment Tuesday when he received his star was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. ET was with the Walking Dead star as he celebrated the momentous occasion with his family and loved ones, including longtime love Diane Kruger, son Mingus and his mom.
'The Masked Singer' Vegas Night Unmasks Three More Big Stars While Welcoming Back Donny Osmond (Recap)
Viva Las Vegas!The Masked Singer got fans into a Sin City mindset on Wednesday with an all-new Vegas Night-themed episode. To celebrate the occasion, the show welcomed a very special guest panelist -- Donny Osmond! The celebrated entertainer is no stranger to the show, as he made it to the finals in the show's first season, performing at The Peacock.
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin on Their Mother-Son Dynamic in CBS' 'So Help Me Todd' (Exclusive)
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in CBS' new drama, So Help Me Todd, which follows razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd, as her law firm's in-house investigator. ET was first on the Vancouver set in August, where Harden and Astin previewed their series, which premieres Thursday.
Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer and More Stars to Be Honored at 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival
Keke Palmer, Machine Gun Kelly, Adam Sandler and more are among the stars set to be honored at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival. The annual film festival's awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Balboa Bay Resort, celebrating a host of talents from the big screen.
Drew Barrymore Explains Why George and Amal Clooney Are a ‘Dynamic Duo’ (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore is in awe of George and Amal Clooney's power couple status. The 47-year-old actress and daytime talk show host attended the couple's Inaugural Albie Awards for The Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library on Thursday night where she gushed about their commitment to justice and charitable causes.
Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion Dish on Their 'Rookie' Romance (Exclusive)
Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan are talking romance on the set of The Rookie!. ET was on the set of the ABC police procedural in August, where we caught up with the pair and their castmates to get the scoop on the fifth season. Fillion plays former rookie Officer John Nolan, who is moving closer and closer to becoming a LAPD training officer and is in a serious relationship with Dewan's firefighter, Bailey Nune.
Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards: All the Glamorous Celebs in Attendance
The stars were out in New York City on Thursday! Everyone from Julia Roberts to Lori Harvey to Meryl Streep stepped out for the Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, which was put on by George and Amal's Clooney Foundation for Justice. The event, which was named after...
Elizabeth Olsen Addresses Speculation She's Joining 'House of the Dragon' Series (Exclusive)
Is Elizabeth Olsen headed to Westeros? The actress is addressing casting rumors and fan speculation that she might be signing on for HBO's House of the Dragon. The WandaVision star walked the carpet at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about the recent rumors that she's been cast in a role on the Game of Thrones prequel series.
Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June. "I really felt like that was a...
