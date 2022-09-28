ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, LA

UPDATE: Power Restored in Youngsville Area After Major Outage Wednesday Morning

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4tUS_0iDVIEPv00

Entergy is reporting a major power outage in the Youngsville area that began early Wednesday morning.

UPDATE:

Entergy has restored electrical service to customers after thousands lost power early Wednesday morning.

According to multiple Entergy customers, power went out just before 7 a.m. as many residents received an outage update from the company website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t3E9_0iDVIEPv00
Entergy

Based on a map that shows the status of service for Entergy customers, a large part of the Youngsville area was marked in red as crews work to restore electricity—which, according to their estimates, could take up to two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rYXY_0iDVIEPv00
Entergy

One Entergy customer posted an update to Facebook saying that the company told him that an estimated 800 people were without service at that moment but the map shows that far more customers had lost power as thousands of residents were “in the red.”

No Electricity in Coteau on Captain Cade rd . that’s ENTERGY they called and said 800 people are out of power will try and restore power by 9:00am working on it if not will contact us

Posted by Pat Terrebonne Trimble on Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Numerous listeners called into the radio station this morning to report traffic backups on Hwy 90 coming into Lafayette from New Iberia which is probably due to the traffic light being out at Young Street (Hwy 92).

It seems like the light was functioning correctly again just before 8 a.m. as more areas are beginning to report power being restored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9FDy_0iDVIEPv00
Google Maps

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Click here to view photo gallery Source: UPDATE: Power Restored in Youngsville Area After Major Outage Wednesday Morning

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Youngsville, LA
Youngsville, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Entergy#Google Maps#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy