UPDATE: Power Restored in Youngsville Area After Major Outage Wednesday Morning

Entergy is reporting a major power outage in the Youngsville area that began early Wednesday morning.

UPDATE:

Entergy has restored electrical service to customers after thousands lost power early Wednesday morning.

According to multiple Entergy customers, power went out just before 7 a.m. as many residents received an outage update from the company website.

Based on a map that shows the status of service for Entergy customers, a large part of the Youngsville area was marked in red as crews work to restore electricity—which, according to their estimates, could take up to two hours.

One Entergy customer posted an update to Facebook saying that the company told him that an estimated 800 people were without service at that moment but the map shows that far more customers had lost power as thousands of residents were “in the red.”

Numerous listeners called into the radio station this morning to report traffic backups on Hwy 90 coming into Lafayette from New Iberia which is probably due to the traffic light being out at Young Street (Hwy 92).

It seems like the light was functioning correctly again just before 8 a.m. as more areas are beginning to report power being restored.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.