Read full article on original website
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | 2023 Notre Dame RB Target Jeremiyah Love Scores 3 TDs in Indiana
ISD and Christian Brothers College (Mo.) made the trip to Bishop Chatard (Ind.) on Friday evening and 2023 four-star running back Jeremiyah Love impressed as he scored three touchdowns on the night to lead the Cadets to a 55-24 win. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!
irishsportsdaily.com
Photo Gallery | Top Notre Dame Targets Jeremiyah Love & Jeremiah McClellan
Christian Brothers College (Mo.) traveled to Indianapolis on Friday to face off against Bishop Chatard (Ind.) and left with an easy 55-24 win. 2023 four-star running back Jeremiyah Love scored three touchdowns and 2024 four-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan scored two touchdowns on the night.
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 ATH Brandyn Hillman Explodes With Notre Dame & Other Offers
Brandyn Hillman received so many offers on Wednesday that the 2023 Virginia athlete put his head coach’s phone to the test. “I couldn't even keep my battery above 50 percent with all of the calls I got about him,” Churchland head coach Dontrell Leonard told Irish Sports Daily.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame's Commits Returning To Campus A Major Priority
Notre Dame currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country per the 247 Composite rankings and while the No. 1 class is out of reach with Nick Saban making it his personal mission to top Jimbo Fisher’s class, the future of the Fighting Irish is extremely bright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame vs. Clemson (FOOTBALL, 11-5-2022)
The latest on 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Peyton Bowen and 2024 cornerback target Eli Bowen. Irish Sports Daily is an independent site and is not affiliated with University of Notre Dame. ©2022 Irish Sports Daily. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0