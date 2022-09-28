Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Loboes Beat Enderlin For Second Time This Season
LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – LaMoure-Litchville/Marion needed four sets on Thursday night to pick up a win over Enderlin, beating the Eagles for the second time this year. Set scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, and 25-13. Heidi Steffes had a team-high 18 kills to lead LaMoure to its 13th win of the year. LLM was dominant at the service line, tallying 11 aces as a team. Cassie Quinlan led the Loboes with four aces and also had 25 digs on the year. Savanna Steffes and Tessa Rasmusson each had three service aces and Ballie Kelley finished the match with 26 assists.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Back in Win Column After Victory Over Dickinson
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #2 Jamestown High School football team got right back in the win column on Friday night at Hansen Stadium as the Blue Jays rolled to a 33-8 victory over Dickinson. Jamestown scored on its first offensive drive of the game when Payton Hochhalter connected...
newsdakota.com
Carrington Sweeps Benson County Thursday Night
MADDOCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Cardinals never trailed and there were no ties throughout the three sets as they roll to a 3-0 victory over the Benson County Wildcats in non-region Class B Volleyball (25-16, 25-6, 25-10). Carrington is now 9-3 overall, BC drops to 7-7 overall. Unofficially, the Cardinals had...
newsdakota.com
Second-Ranked Jimmies Travel to Nebraska for Weekend Matches
UJ VS. OTTAWA (KAN.) COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. Jamestown (15-1 overall, 4-0 GPAC) won a pair of home matches last week, defeating Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in five sets and sweeping Mount Marty (S.D.) UJ is the lone unbeaten team in the GPAC standings, with Concordia (Neb.) and Midland (Neb.) close behind at 5-1 in the conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Start Out Strong; Hold Off Dickinson State Rally
The University of Jamestown baseball team jumped out to a double-digit lead Wednesday evening at Jack Brown Stadium, then had to hold off a rally by the Dickinson State (N.D.) University Blue Hawks in a 13-10 victory. Jamestown put up six runs and chased DSU starting pitcher Moses Dokes (0-1)...
newsdakota.com
Reed James Nelson
Reed James Nelson April 27, 2022 – September 28, 202. Reed James Nelson, age 5 months, of Carrington, ND, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. Reed’s Visitation will be Monday, October 3, 2022 from 11:00AM-1:00PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00PM all at Grace Lutheran Church, Carrington, ND.
newsdakota.com
JPSD Parent Teacher Fall Conferences Oct. 3-4
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JPSD) – Jamestown Elementary Schools Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held on Monday, Oct. 3rd and on Tuesday, Oct. 4th from 3:15 PM to 6:15 PM. Elementary School conferences will be by appointment. Parents will be notified of their appointment by the staff. School will not be in...
newsdakota.com
KDDR Sports 9-28
KDDR News Stories: Missing Buchanan woman’s body found, trial for Chad Isaak delayed again, and a record number of travelers projected for holidays....
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Longtime Lutefisk & Meatball Supper Returns Oct. 5
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The men of the Trinity Lutheran Church are returning their longtime Lutefisk and Meatball Supper on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Church member Bob Toso says they’re looking forward to returning the meal for its 54th year. Toso says they started proving the meatballs as part...
newsdakota.com
Organ Concert Series Returns to UJ
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – The University of Jamestown Department of Music is pleased to announce the return of its concert series featuring the Black-Schlossman Organ in the historic Voorhees Chapel. The first concert in the series will kick off October 16 at 2 p.m. with a performance by Dillon...
newsdakota.com
Absentee Ballots Available in North Dakota Starting Today
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Voters who cannot make it to the polls are wish to cast their ballots early can now do so as absentee voting is underway in North Dakota. The last day to drop off absentee ballots at Stutsman County Courthouse is Nov. 7. If you are mailing your ballot back, it must be postmarked by that day.
newsdakota.com
DAV Chapter 31 Selling Forget-Me-Nots Oct. 1
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 31 will be once again selling their blue Forget-Me-Nots on Saturday, Oct. 1. Volunteers and members from the area will be at Hugo’s Family Marketplace from 9 AM to 5 PM and all proceeds will help support programs for veterans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village General Store Work Underway for 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a few years since the General Store at the Frontier Village has been open and operating. But, Jamestown Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says they’re working to prepare the building for 2023. Limke says with the changeover to the city...
newsdakota.com
Applied Blockchain Breaks Ground on 180 MW Ellendale Facility
ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Applied Blockchain, Inc. has broke ground on a 180-megawatt hosting facility in Ellendale and is expected to begin energizing early in the first half of 2023. The $100 Million Ellendale facility officially marks the third next-generation datacenter for Applied Blockchain, with the construction of its...
newsdakota.com
Take Steps Today To Prevent Osteoporosis
OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become weak and brittle, so brittle that a fall or mild stress could cause a fracture. Dr. Tara Mertz-Hack is a healthcare provider with Sanford Health in Oakes. Dr. Mertz-Hack says Osteoporosis can affect nearly anyone, but some may...
newsdakota.com
Brandt Charged With Murder Following Investigation
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges against a man who struck and killed an 18 year-old with his vehicle in McHenry have been upgraded to murder, a class AA Felony. In a release, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster requested the dismissal of the previous charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Duty in Accident Involving Death of Injury and filed new charges in the case.
Comments / 0