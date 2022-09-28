LAMOURE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – LaMoure-Litchville/Marion needed four sets on Thursday night to pick up a win over Enderlin, beating the Eagles for the second time this year. Set scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, and 25-13. Heidi Steffes had a team-high 18 kills to lead LaMoure to its 13th win of the year. LLM was dominant at the service line, tallying 11 aces as a team. Cassie Quinlan led the Loboes with four aces and also had 25 digs on the year. Savanna Steffes and Tessa Rasmusson each had three service aces and Ballie Kelley finished the match with 26 assists.

ENDERLIN, ND ・ 18 HOURS AGO