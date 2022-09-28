ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29troH_0iDUeEhi00

EAGLE PASS —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Eagle Pass International Bridge intercepted $578,456 worth of alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine on September 24, 2022.

“The smuggling of illicit narcotics is a serious international health and security threat,” said (A)Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs through our vigorous enforcement actions.”

Name cocainenearly21lbs92422a.jpg Copyright

On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle.

Name fentanyl7lbs92422a.jpg Copyright

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Two dead and 10 hospitalized after major Uvalde wreck, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Uvalde police say two people are dead and 10 recovering at local hospitals after a major crash involving an 18-wheeler in the heart of town. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Main and Getty, and shut down the intersection for several hours as authorities investigated.
UVALDE, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Federal lawsuit filed in Texas over Uvalde school shooting

DEL RIO, TX. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed in Del Rio, Texas, against eight entities and three individuals for the May shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde. The lawsuit was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News. It was filed Wednesday by one...
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kurv.com

New Sections Of State-Funded Border Wall Proposed For Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio

The multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded, but the state of Texas has not yet secured the land for two new sections of a border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission this week voted to approve two contracts worth more than $300 million for 14 miles of the state-funded border wall – about half of it in the Rio Grande Valley with the other half near Del Rio.
DEL RIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Drugs#Aveo#Eagle#Eagle Pass Port Of Entry#Cbp#Nii
Tom Handy

Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

WATCH: Uvalde City Council meeting

UVALDE, Texas – EDITOR’S NOTE: This livestream has ended. The Uvalde City Council is meeting on Tuesday night to discuss several items, including Robb Elementary. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, according to a city agenda. Residents will have a chance...
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy