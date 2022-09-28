Read full article on original website
Related
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
worktruckonline.com
New SelecTrucks Opens in Ohio
North America used truck retailer SelecTrucks is proud to welcome its 41st location to the network with the opening of SelecTrucks of Columbus in West Jefferson, Ohio. SelecTrucks of Columbus is a part of Fyda Freightliner’s dealership network. Founded in 1954 by Walter F. Fyda upon his return from active duty with the United States Air Force, Fyda Freightliner began as The Fyda White Truck Company servicing and selling White Trucks across Ohio.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for June 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for June 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,250,000; 6676 Walnut Valley Dr., Galena; Susan K. and Tim K. Conlan, trustees, from Michael C. and Julie D. Butler.
Farm and Dairy
113 Acres land, and misc.
Location: (beside) 59763 Soggy Run Road, Senecaville, OH 43780. GPS Coordinates: 39.965383138170566, -81.47396216320058. Directions: From I-77 (exit 46) north of Cambridge, take US RT 40 east 2.6 miles to SR 265, turn south 2.6 miles to Deerfield Rd. .4 mile to Ideal Rd., turn left 1.4 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn right 1 mile to farm. From I-77 (Buffalo exit 37), take SR 313 east 2 miles to Soggy Run Rd., turn left 3.3 miles to farm. Signs Posted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon News
Mancan’s Weekend Recruit Saturday
No need to be frightened. Stop into Mancan’s Weekend Recruit Saturday October 8th from 10am-1pm. Bring 2 forms of gov’t ID.
ashlandsource.com
Newly-remodeled Walmart Supercenter in Ashland re-opens Sept. 30
ASHLAND — Ashland residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1996 E. Main Street as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening on Friday, September 30th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Employment Specialist (Job Developer / Job Coach)
(Job Developer / Job Coach) A Full-time position working as part of our Community Employment Team. Candidate has to be professional, self-motivated, and passionate about helping others achieve their goals! Position involves working in Knox and surrounding counties. Your role focuses on skillfully supporting individuals with developmental disabilities in preparing for, obtaining, maintaining, and succeeding in employment. Must have a high school diploma or above, pass a background check and drug test, have a valid driver’s license and be at least 18 years old. Please email resume to:
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Executive Office Assistant
We are a local Knox County business located in Mount Vernon, Ohio. We are currently looking for an executive assistant to be the supportive force that empowers our leadership. The ideal person for the job will be a proactive problem solver with exceptional communication skills and meticulous attention to detail. He/She will have previous experience working in an office environment, performing administrative duties, and providing support to main management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus
Kroger makes new offer to central Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeastern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer had been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said:. “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer...
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
crawfordcountynow.com
The Motor Ranch upgrades service department to better serve community
BUCYRUS—A longtime Bucyrus business is “redefining the ride” with yet another expansion of its service department. The Motor Ranch, 1825 E. Mansfield Street, has recently installed new lifts and other equipment in its renovated service department, which also features a new dedicated entrance and offices, according to J.R. Jenney, the company’s president, and owner.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Continues To Expand North
MARYSVILLE – Those motorists headed north of the city on State Route 31 near Mill Valley cannot help but notice the flurry of construction that is going on to the east of the highway. Closest to town is Taco Bell, which is putting the finishing touches on its building...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
cwcolumbus.com
Jewish hotel clerk files state complaint after she was fired from Hilliard area business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A hotel desk clerk said her faith means everything to her. Rashieda Angus is speaking out after she said she was fired for wearing Jewish head coverings and asking to be off for Jewish holidays and Saturday Sabbath. Angus said she made her Jewish faith...
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
cwcolumbus.com
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
Mount Vernon News
Knox Public Health levy to appear on Nov. 8 ballot
Knox Public Health is seeking approval of a $1 million operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. The proposed health levy is a replacement of the current $800,000 levy with a $200,000 increase. The current levy expires next year. The increase equals an additional $7 a year for every $100,000...
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
Fairgrounds improvements are ready for county fair
When the Coshocton County Fair opens on Friday, Sept. 30, there will be several new improvements waiting for everyone to see and hear. Ron Seitz, junior fair director and vice president of the fairboard, said that the fairboard has been working hard to make improvements so the fair is even more enjoyable for everyone. The biggest improvement that people will notice is the “big ride area” and the roads around the barns have been paved. “It was $135,000 for that,” Seitz said. “We got grants from the Coshocton Foundation, Montgomery Foundation and the Ohio Department of Ag. The fair board paid for the rest.”
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Multiple lanes of State Route 315 north closed following crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A traffic accident closed several lanes of State Route 315 on Thursday. A crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. on Thursday near Henderson Road, closing multiple lanes of State Route 315 north, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Traffic was directed through the right shoulder of the highway.
Comments / 0