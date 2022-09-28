Ronald K. Pride, 76 of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 5:17 a.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, IL. He was born on November 10, 1945 in Chicago, IL the son of Leo Pride and Marjorie (Marsh). He married Sharon and they were married for 15 years until she preceded him in death. Ron was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Taylorville.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO