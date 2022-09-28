Read full article on original website
Taylorville FFA Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull Again Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest Sunday
The Taylorville FFA Chapter will again be sponsoring its popular kiddie pedal tractor pull, this Sunday at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest. The event takes place on the west side of the square. Registration begins at noon with the kiddie pedal tractor pull starting at 1pm. There’ll be 4 classes of competition: 3 and 4 year olds, 5 and 6 year olds, 7 and 8 year olds, and 9 and 10 year olds.
Free Kidzone Again Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend on Square
The popular Kidzone will again be a highlight for children, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest this weekend on the square. Events will be taking place for children on both Saturday and Sunday on the west side of the square. All events are free of charge.
Chilli Judging, Art and Crafts Vendors, Chamber Chilli, All Part of Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest This Weekend
Chilli cooks, art and craft vendors, Chamber chilli being sold and served, and 2 stages of live, local entertainment, are all part of this Saturday and Sunday’s 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the square. There’ll be 2 days of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, over...
2 Days of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging Part of This Weekend's Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Chilli, salsa, and verde cooks from several states, will be converging on the Taylorville square this weekend as part of the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commece Chillifest on the square. International Chilli Society sanctioned judging Saturday has participants cooking in the Chillinois Regional Chilli Cook-Off. Cooks on Sunday...
Ronald Pride
Ronald K. Pride, 76 of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 5:17 a.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, IL. He was born on November 10, 1945 in Chicago, IL the son of Leo Pride and Marjorie (Marsh). He married Sharon and they were married for 15 years until she preceded him in death. Ron was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Taylorville.
Taylorville Community Donates $3600, Hats, Gloves, to Kiwanis Kids' Day Efforts for Children, Youth
The Taylorville Kiwanis Club announced at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, that the Taylorville community donated over $3600 during the Club’s annual Kids’ Day fund-raiser September 23 and 24. That weekend, Kiwanis members, along with some spouses and Taylorville High School Kiwanis Key Club members, were stationed at...
Taylorville Students Of The Month For September Announced
WTIM and People’s Bank and Trust in Taylorville have announced their students of the month for September. The program recognizes one outstanding student from each of the four classes. Students of the Month for September are Elijah Wilkins, Paislie Obil, Cash Foraker, and Sarah Mast. L-R: PEOPLES BANK AND...
Safe Passage Taylorville Continues Its Expansion
The Safe Passage program continues to grow in Taylorville and the surrounding area. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the program received a small handful of sizable grants. Chief Wheeler thanks the support of the coordinators for their efforts. Denise Evans and Debbie Prince signed on as official co-coordinators earlier...
Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy Group Making Strides Towards Trail Revitalization
The Lincoln Prairie Trails Conservancy group is making progress towards revitalizing the trail between Pana and Taylorville. Taylorville City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Taylorville and the City of Pana at its last city council meeting. This agreement is an update to an old agreement. As...
City of Taylorville Receives Large Grant; Mayor Hoping For Another
City of Taylorville receiving a large grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, while the city works on another grant. Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry says the city received a DCEO grant worth over $3 million for improvements to the square. Mayor Barry says the city is applying for...
Poggenpohl Receives Another Endorsement
The Springfield and Central Illinois Trades & Labor Council have endorsed Christian County States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for Christian County States Attorney in the November 8th General Election. Poggenpohl was recommended for endorsement after an interview process with the Committee on Political Education of the Central Labor Council. The Labor...
Ronald 'Ronnie' Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Ronnie was born September 14, 1957, in Ft. Worth, TX. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, TX. Ronnie was always a joy to be around, especially for his family. He loved to golf, and he loved to eat. Ronnie was especially a fan of Popeye’s Chicken.
LLCC Spring Registration Now Open
Lincoln Land Community College is already preparing for the next set of 8-week courses. LLCC Taylorville Director Dee Kruger says preliminary data shows 8-week courses help students learn more. There’s a lot of different types of 8-week courses you can take. Kruger says that registration for Spring courses opens soon....
Area Arrests And Accidents 09/30/22
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Hannah I. Fancher, age 18 of Taylorville was arrested for Harassment Through Electronic Communications and Dissemination of Private Sexual Images. 9/28/22. Michael White, age 39, of Rosamond Illinois, was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property. 9/29/22. Anthony M. Holmes,...
Pana Schools Respond to Multiple Threats This Week
Pana School District had an eventful week. Friday morning, Pana Police Department received a notice someone with an electronic monitoring device on pre-trial release had entered an exclusion zone. Pana Police notified Pana High School that the suspect had entered the vicinity of the school and PHS went into a...
