Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO