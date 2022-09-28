Read full article on original website
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is now being checked by European Commission
The regulatory authority has until November 8 to approve the deal or open a more thorough investigation. Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard back on Jan. 18, 2022. The deal is worth almost $70 billion, and requires regulatory approval from numerous countries and authorities. One of the biggest...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
SFGate
10 Best Mobile Casino Sites & Apps in 2022 Ranked by Games, Promos, and More
(Ad) We live in a fast-paced world where you can get nearly everything on demand, and that includes casino games. Awesome, right — but where do you find the best mobile casino sites and apps?. Luckily, we've done all the research for you and compiled the top mobile casinos...
NME
PlayStation announces October’s free PS Plus games
PlayStation has announced the three games that PS Plus Subscribers can claim for free in October. This month’s lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4, PS5), Superhot (PS4) and Injustice 2 (PS4). The three games will be available to PS Plus Subscribers from October 4 – across the Essential, Extra and Premium tiers.
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Enter the afterlife in style, Solana NFT game demo hits Epic store and more
The company behind the Spartan Race has released a nonfungible token (NFT) collection which will immortalize the names of the initial holders in stone, with plans to build a 35-foot (10.5 meters) statue in Ancient Sparta encircled with 15,000 name-engraved stones. Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena plans to...
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
Valheim gets cross-play well ahead of its console launch
And it's joining Xbox Game Pass tomorrow
The Verge
Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now
Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
coinfomania.com
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
coinfomania.com
Polygon Integrates Push Protocol to Enhance Web 3 Communication
Layer-2 scaling network Polygon announced Thursday that it had integrated the Push protocol into its ecosystem to bolster the communication system across decentralized applications built on the mainnet. What is Push Protocol?. Push protocol is a decentralized communication tool built for Web 3 applications. The project, which was originally built...
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games
With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
NME
‘God Of War’ PC developer is working on “flagship” live service game with Sony
Jetpack Interactive, the studio behind this year’s PC port of God Of War (2018), has confirmed it is working with Sony on a live services title. The “small and nimble” Canadian-based studio is currently hiring programmers. “We’re excited to embark on a new live services title with Sony – and we’re ready to launch,” it said in a post on LinkedIn. “If you’re an experienced game developer and want to join our team to ship a AAA title, reach out!”
coinfomania.com
Build a Blockchain in Golang from Scratch – Beginner Guide
In this article, we will be focusing on Go blockchain development from scratch. However, before we get started, you should be sure that you are familiar with the basic concepts in Golang. If not, then it is wise if you go through the preliminary concepts and then come back to blockchain.
Polygon
Google Stadia’s legacy: The only console to offer refunds
Has anything in video gaming launched hotter, and returned to Earth harder, than Google Stadia? This still-maturing industry has seen a lot of ambitious plans blow up on the pad in the past decade or two, but in 2019, Stadia’s unveiling at the Game Developers Conference had the air of history. Less than a year later, it was just another Google experiment that did not catch fire.
PUBG creator Brendan Greene says he's 'considering' the blockchain for his next game
Greene's post-PUBG project is a planet-size open world called Artemis, which may use—but won't be built on—blockchain technology.
Overwatch 2 Download Size: Console and PC
Blizzard have revealed that download sizes for Overwatch 2 on both PC and Console ahead of its launch next week. With the long-awaited Overwatch 2 set to launch in just under a week, plenty of players are wondering just how much space they'll need to clear in order to download the game. Whether you're planning on pre-loading it ahead of time or downloading it immediately on release, it helps to know what sizes you can expect.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit
A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
