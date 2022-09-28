Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Microsoft-Backed StarHeroes Enlists Immutable X to Power Web3 Game
Immutable X, an NFT minting and trading platform and the “first” Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum, is partnering with StarHeroes to bring the skill-based space shooter game into the Immutable ecosystem and “to further accelerate the adoption of web3 games.”. Since starting development in 2020, StarHeroes...
coinfomania.com
Polygon Integrates Push Protocol to Enhance Web 3 Communication
Layer-2 scaling network Polygon announced Thursday that it had integrated the Push protocol into its ecosystem to bolster the communication system across decentralized applications built on the mainnet. What is Push Protocol?. Push protocol is a decentralized communication tool built for Web 3 applications. The project, which was originally built...
dailycoin.com
SWIFT Teams Up with Chainlink to Build a Cross-Chain Crypto Transfer Project
SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, has announced a partnership with the popular smart contract network, Chainlink, to build a cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). Expects to Accelerate Adoption. On Wednesday, September 28, SWIFT announced that it is working with Chainlink to build a proof-of-concept (PoC) project focused on...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: ‘The World’s Dapp Store’ Has Started Tracking Cardano DApps
On Thursday (September 29), DappRadar , which calls itself “The World’s Dapp Store”, announced that it had started coverage of Cardano-powered decentralized applications (DApps). DappRadar was founded in 2018 to “make exploring, tracking & managing dapps, insightful, convenient and rewarding for all.”. In a blog post...
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
u.today
Cardano Founder Takes Jab At Solana as Network Experiences New Outage
Earlier today, Solana network experienced yet another outage, when it was not processing transactions. Developers within the ecosystem were working hard to spot the issue and restart the network, according to a tweet by @SolanaStatus Twitter account. Founder of Cardano, IOG and co-founder of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson, could not help...
coinfomania.com
Inery Token $INR goes Live On Huobi Following Successful VC raise
$INR is live on Huobi, after successful VC rounds and several strategic partnership announcements. Trading officially opened at 13:00 UTC today, September 28th and the project saw its token trending up from $0.22 to $0.44 within the first few hours. The listing is an important milestone for Inery on its journey to revolutionize how data is handled on the decentralized web.
decrypt.co
‘Ethereum Killer’ Solana Suffers Another Major Outage
The popular blockchain has suffered a handful of outages and transaction stops this year, including a string of partial outages in January. A misconfigured node caused the Solana network to stop processing transactions and go offline on Friday, the fourth major outage for the popular blockchain since January, when it had a string of partial outages for most of that month, according to data from Solana.
protocol.com
Binance CEO wrestles with the 'Chinese company' label
In crypto, he is known simply as CZ, head of one of the industry’s most dominant players. It took only five years for Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao to build his company, which launched in 2017, into the world’s biggest crypto exchange, with 90 million customers and roughly $76 billion in daily trading volume, outpacing the U.S. crypto powerhouse Coinbase.
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Out The “Ethereum Crowd”; Says ADA Will Change The World
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Input Output Global (IOG), the core developers of the Cardano blockchain, has criticized the attitude of Ethereum developers and community members towards his brainchild. Hoskinson took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to state that after Ethereum’s Merge event earlier this month, it now makes sense why the...
cryptonewsz.com
Nervos Network Announces Their Godwoken Game+ Blockchain
Nervos Network takes immense pleasure and is excited to make its grand announcement of the introduction of the Godwoken Game+ Blockchain. This very blockchain happens to be a hundred percent Ethereum Virtual machine (EVM) Layer 2 rollup blockchain, which will be in a position to work in its esteem. The...
coinfomania.com
Are Stablecoins Stable Enough to Be Trusted?
Many would-be players get turned off by the tremendous wave of volatility. That is until stablecoins appeared. Stablecoins, like all cryptocurrencies, are digital assets. Stablecoins attempt to tie their value to the value of another asset, such as a currency, commodity, or other cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins’ design aims to track the price of another asset, most often the US dollar.
cryptopotato.com
MicroStrategy Looking to Hire Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer
Lightning Network may have stagnated as part of the broader market downturn, but Microstrategy is betting big on it. Prominent business intelligence and software company MicroStrategy is looking to hire a software engineer to develop a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform. This comes shortly after the firm’s former CEO – Michael...
TechCrunch
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
Subnets For Blockchain Scalability: Avalanche vs Internet Computer
Subnets, or subnetworks, by definition, are networks inside of a network that help a network scale. In the blockchain sense, the concept of subnets is similar in that they’re almost special blockchains that operate within a blockchain ecosystem. Subnets spawned from the issue of blockchain scalability. For example, there...
coinfomania.com
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
todaynftnews.com
Google Cloud partners with Sky Mavis to strengthen Blockchain Network Security
Google Cloud collaborates with Sky Mavis to improve blockchain network security. Using interconnected and immersive experiences, they are advancing the vision for the gaming universe with interconnected, immersive, and rewarding experiences. Google Cloud expects this collaboration with Sky Mavis to expedite its product roadmap and expand the Ronin network. Google...
coinfomania.com
What Bear Market? CryptoPunk NFT Sold for 3300 ETH
As the bear market trends continue to envelop the entire crypto ecosystem, some users have seized the opportunity to gather assets for themselves. The latest of such acts is the sale of the CryptoPunk #2924 NFT, which traded for 3300 ETH (approximately $4.4 million) on the secondary market. CryptoPunk #2924...
zycrypto.com
ADA Bulls Rub Hands In Glee As Cardano Plans $200 Million Projects Funding To Grow Its Ecosystem
Cardano’s founding entity has pledged to roll out $200 million for projects on the blockchain. Africa’s blockchain projects will take half of the money as Emurgo marks $100 million for the continent’s blockchain development. With more DeFi projects, Cardano bulls still believe the blockchain will overtake Ethereum.
coinfomania.com
CryptoCom Secures Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Services in France
Mainstream cryptocurrency exchange CryptoCom, announced today it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). CryptoCom Wins Regulatory Approval in France. Per the announcement, the regulatory approval by AMF follows clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel...
