Circle expands USDC support Polkadot, Cosmos and NEAR
Circle’s USDC will be available natively on Cosmos, Polkadot, Optimism, Arbitrum and NEAR networks. The integration brings to thirteen the number of blockchains with native USDC support. Circle Internet Financial, a leading digital financial technology firm that issues the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins, has announced...
Top 3 Ethereum competitors to keep an eye on in October
The U.S is one of the most important crypto markets globally, and events there tend to have an impact on the entire market. That’s why regulatory clarity in the U.S is one of the things that cryptocurrency investors have been yearning for over the years. The good news is...
MicroStrategy looks to hire a Bitcoin software engineer
MicroStrategy wants to hire a Bitcoin software engineer to build a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform on the Lightning Network. MicroStrategy, a top business intelligence firm that’s the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), is looking to hire a software engineer to help build a Lightning Network-based enterprise platform. Bitcoin software...
CFTC charges Digitex founder over illegal crypto derivatives platform
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has brought charges against Adam Todd, the founder of crypto derivatives platform Digitex, according to court documents filed in a US court. The futures market regulator is suing Todd over his operating of an unregistered derivatives trading venue in violation of the Commodity Exchange...
Minteo closes $4.3 million round as it eyes Web3 growth for Latin America
Minteo’s $4.3 million seed round attracted the backing of Fabric Ventures, OpenSea Ventures, Dune Ventures, CMT Digital, among other investors across crypto and Web3. Latin America-based NFT marketplace Minteo has closed a $4.3 million seed funding round contributed to by a wide range of investors across the ecosystem. Minteo...
Telco giant Deutsche Telekom launches Ethereum validator
Deutsche Telekom will run an Ethereum validator node via its subsidiary T-Systems Multimedia Solutions and has also partnered liquid staking pools provider StakeWise. German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom has announced support for the Ethereum network, revealing plans to run a validator node on the world’s largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.
Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in
One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
Bitcoin retests key $20K level- can bulls get a higher close?
Bitcoin price rose sharply again on Friday as a dose of volatility helped BTC add nearly $1,000 within hours to top the $20,000 mark. Indeed, the BTC/USD pair rose as high as $20,182 on crypto exchange Coinbase – up from an intraday low of around $19,154 reached earlier in the day.
Binance gains regulatory approval for New Zealand branch
Binance New Zealand will offer customers access to spot trading, NFTs, staking, among other services. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has officially been granted regulatory approval to enter the New Zealand market, and allowed to launch its local branch Binance New Zealand, Changpeng Zhao, the crypto company’s founder and CEO announced on Friday.
OAX price: Is this obscure cryptocurrency a good buy?
OAX price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks, becoming one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in the world. It has jumped by more than 1,530% from its lowest level in June, bringing its total market cap to more than $25 million. So, is OAX a good buy or sell?
How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) in the USA 2022
While all our writers independently research and evaluate every product that we write about, this post may contain references to products from our partners that we may earn commission from. This in no way affects how we evaluate them. Find out more about how we test and how we fund this site.
XRP soars by 11% after Ripple score a huge win in its ongoing SEC case
XRP is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap today after rallying by more than 10%. XRP, the native coin of the Ripple ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap on Friday. The rally comes after Ripple scored an important win in its ongoing case with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Crypto exchange OKX enables ORBS staking on its platform
Orbs community members can now stake their ORBS tokens on the OKX platform after the cryptocurrency exchange activated this service. OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, announced that it is now supporting the staking of ORBS tokens on its platform. In a press release shared with...
Gate.io introduces no-fee structure for majority of trading pairs
Gate.io has introduced a no-fee structure on the majority of spot and contract trading pairs available to its users in an unprecedented move that other exchanges have yet to match, Coin Journal learned from a press release. With this, it has become the most affordable platform for crypto trading on...
BlackRock launches new blockchain ETF for European customers
The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF (BLKC). track NYSE’s FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index. BLKC has an expense ratio of 0.5% and comprises 35 global companies within the crypto and blockchain space. BlackRock has announced a new exchange traded fund (ETF) for the European market, targeting customers across...
Innovations Never Cease: Polygon Has Been Added to 1xBit
It is a new day on 1xBit, the crypto betting platform, as it gets ready to unveil its latest addition. 1xBit completed a recent upgrade to enable it to accept Polygon (MATIC) as a payment method on the website. The latest change is a welcome development for the crypto space...
September roundup: Merge comes and goes, markets lag and macro does its thing
Someone wake up Green Day, because September is about to end. So, what happened this month in crypto? And how do we look as we turn the page to October?. Nothing too major, but Bitcoin and Ethereum trended down over the month. Interestingly, Bitcoin drew down more than Ethereum, which is unusual compared to the pattern we have seen historically, where Ethereum is generally the more volatile of the two.
The blockchain industry is transitioning from dial-up to broadband phase, says Circle’s CEO
Circle’s Jeremy Allaire believes that privacy and identity are crucial in the new phase of web3. Jeremy Allaire, CEO of stablecoin issuer Circle, believes that the world is finally moving away from the speculative phase of cryptocurrencies and focusing on the value that the new industry has to offer.
Paradigm leads $11.8M funding for Web3 wallet security provider Blowfish
Blowfish is a firewall technology startup that’s includes engineers from Meta, MakerDAO and other platforms. Web3 wallet security provider Blowfish has raised $11.8 million from several venture funds and other top crypto investors. Paradigm led the funding round, with the firewall technology startup scoring the backing of Dragonfly, 0x...
