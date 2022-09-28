Read full article on original website
Indictment unsealed against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska for allegedly violating sanctions
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been indicted for allegedly violating sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. The indictment charges Deripaska with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Deripaska is not in custody at this time, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. “As today’s charges reveal,...
US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it is temporarily waiving a federal law and allowing foreign diesel deliveries to Puerto Rico as it faces a dwindling supply of fuel nearly two weeks after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the U.S. territory. Wednesday’s announcement comes a day after Puerto Rico’s governor requested that U.S. President Joe Biden temporarily suspend the Jones act, which requires that all goods transported to the island be aboard a ship built in the U.S., owned and crewed by U.S. citizens and flying the U.S. flag. Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas said he temporarily waived the law “in response to urgent and immediate needs of the Puerto Rican people.”
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian nears landfall along Florida’s southwest coast. Biden’s message to the industry is: “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people.” Biden says the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump” and if it happens, he’ll ask federal officials to determine ”whether price gauging is going on.” The president is putting companies on notice: “America is watching. The industry should do the right thing,.”
Government shutdown averted as Biden signs funding bill
The House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 16, averting a shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline when funding was set to expire. President Joe Biden signed the bill Friday afternoon. The Senate passed the measure on a...
