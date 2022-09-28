Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’

It’s Pie Baking Thursday – the day when ovens all over Manton are filled with apple pies that will be sold Saturday at the Manton Apple Festival. Volunteers have already spent weeks peeling and coring apples, making filling, rolling out crusts, and assembling these delicious works of art. You’re coming up, right? Of course you are. If you get a pie with a bite taken out of it, it was baked in my kitchen. Quality control.

MANTON, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO