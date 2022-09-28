Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’

Yet another biased leftist diss on Constitutional rights that call for election transparency to We the hardworking People of Shasta County. We have the Right to keep our eyes open and remain aware of the overbearing socialist perspective that We should look the other way when it comes to Voting integrity. Patrick 💯🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
It amazes me how we the people are expected to believe that a man who who poorly campaigned from his basement couldn’t speak properly for more than five minutes and maybe drew thirty to fifty people to his pitiful rallies received more votes than any president in history but a man who put the US back on track for the first time ever and is loved and followed by millions of people everywhere he goes even now his rallies are packed with tens of thousands of happy vibrant American loving folks lost fair and square well we know better and so do you something happened in the middle of the night while polls were closed votes came in for Biden everywhere it was like a miracle happened while most of America was sleeping quit pushing this lie you should be ashamed of yourself !
