Shasta County, CA

Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’

By Doni Chamberlain
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 8

JR
2d ago

Yet another biased leftist diss on Constitutional rights that call for election transparency to We the hardworking People of Shasta County. We have the Right to keep our eyes open and remain aware of the overbearing socialist perspective that We should look the other way when it comes to Voting integrity. Patrick 💯🦅🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(4)
3
Craig Crowley
2d ago

It amazes me how we the people are expected to believe that a man who who poorly campaigned from his basement couldn’t speak properly for more than five minutes and maybe drew thirty to fifty people to his pitiful rallies received more votes than any president in history but a man who put the US back on track for the first time ever and is loved and followed by millions of people everywhere he goes even now his rallies are packed with tens of thousands of happy vibrant American loving folks lost fair and square well we know better and so do you something happened in the middle of the night while polls were closed votes came in for Biden everywhere it was like a miracle happened while most of America was sleeping quit pushing this lie you should be ashamed of yourself !

Reply(1)
3
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parolee arrested for carrying loaded gun in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said had a gun on him early Friday morning. Police pulled over Tyrae Clayborne at 2:15 a.m. Friday. Officers stopped his car on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. They discovered that he was on parole. Then police...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation

REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding narcotics investigation leads to large seizures of fentanyl and firearms

REDDING, Calif. - A downtown narcotics investigation leads to large fentanyl and firearm seizures and one arrest, says the Redding Police Department. On Sept. 28, Redding Police Bike Team officers conducted a search warrant service with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Department of a white Nissan Altima suspected of delivering fentanyl to various Redding locations.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Felon parolee arrested with loaded firearm in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A Shasta Lake man on parole for felony charges was arrested early Friday morning in possession of a loaded firearm in Redding. On September 30, 2022, at about 2:15 a.m., a Redding Police Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 44 near the southbound Interstate-5 onramp. According to police, 43-year-old Tyrae Christopher Clayborne, of the City of Shasta Lake, was the driver.
REDDING, CA
