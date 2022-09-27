Read full article on original website
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill 951 will increase the amount...
Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices
With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil prices being down, according to the governor's office. The average price for a gallon of gas in California reached $6.29 on Friday, up from an average of $6.18 on Thursday, according to AAA.
Nearly 800,000 parents' California tax rebate fair game for garnishing
Next month, millions of Californians will receive a tax refund touted by lawmakers as “inflation relief.” But thousands of California parents who are behind on their child support payments could see that money garnished from their bank accounts as quickly as it was deposited. The Middle Class Tax...
EDD touts progress since pandemic, but customer response issues remain
More than two years after California’s Employment Development Department was flooded with unemployment claims and saw billions in fraudulent benefits, state auditors say the department has made progress, but “time will tell” if it’s prepared for the next downturn. State auditors told lawmakers this week that...
