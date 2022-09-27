With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil prices being down, according to the governor's office. The average price for a gallon of gas in California reached $6.29 on Friday, up from an average of $6.18 on Thursday, according to AAA.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO