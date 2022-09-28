Sometimes, there is a player whose stat line just jumps off the page. Such is the case with former Los Angeles Dodgers minor league pitcher Cameron Gibbens. He had spent two years pitching in the Australian Winter League before signing with the Dodgers prior to the 2021 campaign. Gibbens then moved quickly up the system last season, moving through three levels as he reached Double-A. While he struggled in Tulsa, primarily with his control, the hope was that a return to that level in 2022 would allow him to continue his progression.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO