WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff
Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
Outlander star explains how ITV's Karen Pirie is different from other detective shows
Karen Pirie premiered last week, garnering praise from us at Digital Spy and the viewers at home for being a refreshing spin on the tried and true detective drama. Our review praised the show for giving the murder victim a personality and a voice, but it's not the only way that Karen Pirie tries to set itself apart.
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
Soaps - How Should Certain Characters Exit?
Would it match their crimes, immoral behaviour or be an exit fit for a legandary figure?. Are their formers characters final scenes you would have changed?. 1. Kate left a couple of months later anyway, would of been much simpler for them to have left together. 2. It seemed pointless...
Taskmaster's new season might be most chaotic yet as viewers praise lineup
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster has introduced a brand new quintet of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to impress Greg Davies. And while this may prove a difficult endeavour at times, Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have certainly won the hearts of several audience members, who took to social media to praise a great start to the new season.
Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
Corrie Discussion Friday September 30th 8pm : DEV-A-STATED
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu's case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum's statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the...
Who misses the days of film strands on TV like Moviedrome
It was quite good to get an introduction to a film with some information on it's making. For example on Moviedrome Alex Cox before a showing of Excalibur told us that it was borne out of an early attempt by John Boorman to bring Lord of the Rings to the big screen. Is there any spare for such programmes now.
Rings of Power fills a major canon gap in Lord of the Rings story
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power episode six spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power episode six is full of reveals. Mount Doom gets its spectacular debut, cutting short Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and the Southlander's victory by erupting all over the place. Molten lava has begun to desecrate the land, ushering in the beginning of the end for the Southlands.
Fantasy Football League (Sky Max)
Just watched the first episode of the new reboot and I have to say I really enjoyed it. The original was classic post pub TV and obtained cult status. The new version has some great nods to the original ( things we noticed, phoenix from flames and an old player singing them out ) plus a few new bits too. Some good laugh out loud moments. Well worth a watch.
Netflix's Money Heist prequel adds Warrior Nun star and more
Netflix has revealed the cast of upcoming Money Heist prequel series Berlin, which includes Warrior Nun star Tristán Ulloa and many more. The prequel will focus on the incredible heists that jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin (Pedro Alonso), pulled off prior to the events of the original show.
Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing
Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
Karen Pirie's Emer Kenny explains mistake made by other detective shows like Line of Duty
Karen Pirie creator Emer Kenny and star Lauren Lyle have explained how their series differs from other cop dramas. The ITV series has been adapted from author Val McDermid's crime novels about a young officer trying to solve the cold case murder of a woman through examining her final days.
Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?
Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence explains turning point in Vicky and Joseph story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has opened up about the turning point between her character Vicky and her villainous boyfriend Joseph. Upcoming scenes will see Vicky doing the right thing by exposing Joseph's guilt in Saul's murder case, hopefully freeing her friend DeMarcus in the process. In an...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 5: Triple Elimination - October 1 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Another step closer to the end, and tonight sees the remaining acts all perform to book their places in next week's semi final. one of those going sustains an injury and has to withdraw and unmask. Cactus - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/627489-who-is-cactus-on-the-masked-dancer-true-identity-revealed-spoiler.html. Good luck with the guessing whoever will be watching. Enjoy, complain...
