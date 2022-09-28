Read full article on original website
Pamplin Media Group
Applications open for national Elks scholarship
Elks Foundation searching for seniors to enter college scholarship contest. The Gateway-Gresham Elks Lodge No. 1805 and the Elks National Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2023 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizen and plan to pursue a...
Pamplin Media Group
Help From Your Village in Cognitive Health
This article brought to you courtesy of Terry Braun, Prestige Senior Living Huntington Terrace, Executive Director Gresham Outlook Insider Senior Living Expert. It's a phrase often used when referring to raising children, but it's also vital once a loved one starts showing signs of cognitive decline or receives a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.
Pamplin Media Group
Soft power: Jun Kaneko at Portland Japanese Garden
Large ceramic sculptures, like elongated eggs, bring out the colors and forms of the Portland Japanese Garden. Jun Kaneko is a "go big or go home" artist. His giant ceramic heads and dumpling-shaped abstract forms can be found in public around the world, and now they are at the Portland Japanese Garden.
Pamplin Media Group
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to kids near Cleveland High School
Jonathan Ash Clark, 42, charged with selling MDMA to minors, along with other drug crimes after teen reported missing. A 42-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to Portland Police, officers received a report of a...
Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego neighborhood pushes back against large redevelopments
Palisades is working with the city of Lake Oswego to create a district with standards that go beyond what local code requires. As he hears birds chirp while standing in the backyard of a Palisades home — with its large grassy surface enveloping a small patio area and considerable foliage — Chris Durkee remarks that peace is the reason they moved to the neighborhood.
Pamplin Media Group
View Oregon's Fall Foliage in Your Kia
This article brought to you courtesy of Dan Schofield of Weston Kia, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Expert. Oregon's peak fall color happens in mid-October so get everyone in the Kia and take a drive. Leaves change color because days get shorter and the temperature drops causing them to stop making...
Pamplin Media Group
Four industrial properties change hands in deals totaling over $80m in Portland area
The four new sales indicate a continued strong industrial real estate market in the Portland metro area. Experts predicted continued high demand and tight supply would fuel the industrial real estate market in the Portland area throughout 2022 — and the predictions are holding true this quarter. Four industrial...
Pamplin Media Group
Real Estate bear market: why home sellers should act now
Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. It's the housing supply that's in hibernation. The hot real estate market is still in full swing, with far more buyers than homes available. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the typical property stays on the market for just 17 days before an offer is accepted. Real estate is a far cry from a bear market right now, but you may be wondering how much longer home values and the demand for properties will remain sky-high. The following are a few reasons why the time to sell is now:
Pamplin Media Group
Why Do Repair Shops Charge Diagnostic Fees?
This article brought to you courtesy of Karen Johnston, owner of All About Automotive, Gresham Outlook Insider Automotive Repair Expert. Today's vehicles are a Networked Computer System. To give you an idea of what I am talking about, the engine is managed by an electronic control module, or ECM. These control modules monitor and control the fuel, emissions, temperature, the timing of the engine, starting, charging, transmission shifting and speed. The electrical accessory systems that add luxuries like power windows, door locks, seats, mirrors, heating and air conditioning, are also run by a control module, called a body control module or "BCM".
