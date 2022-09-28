ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners with a 1-0 series lead.

Seattle has a 39-33 record at home and an 83-70 record overall. The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.57.

Texas is 66-87 overall and 34-42 on the road. The Rangers are 43-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 24 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 41 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 6-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 31 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

