New photo shows missing Alvin ISD teacher walking down street in New Orleans
A new photo released by Texas EquuSearch shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street in New Orleans on Sept. 23 in the same clothes she was last seen wearing.
What if Hurricane Ian hit Houston? Damage from storms surge would be seen miles inland
See what ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman says would happen if the hypothetical hurricane were to hit our area.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Mississippi River level so low salty Gulf water creeps toward New Orleans
Drought upriver has left the Mississippi River so low and slow that salt water is creeping farther than usual along the bottom toward New Orleans and threatening drinking water, the Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday. The Corps plans an underwater levee to block the wedge of heavier salt water...
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Vehicle left in flames after traveling off roadway in deadly Slidell crash
After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames according to LSP.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
Female inmate escapes Mississippi county jail. Have you seen her?
Mississippi law enforcement used helicopters and the US Marshals Service to help find of woman who escaped the Hancock County jail Friday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Kasie Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, escape the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire when she was out in the jail yard for exercise.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NOLA.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
WLOX
Waveland group hosts self defense class in wake of Eliza Fletcher attack
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - The tragic death of Eliza Fletcher is still on the minds of many people in the community. The attack and death of the Memphis woman has left several searching for ways to protect themselves. Residents in Waveland gathered at the police department for a self defense...
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at Washington Parish home
According to deputies, Dustin King, 4, and Shanda Honaker, 45 were arrested at a residence in Angie on September 28.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
fox8live.com
St. Tammany grand jury indicts three for murder of Lacombe man dumped in Florida swamp
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Three people accused of murdering a Lacombe man and dumping his corpse in a Florida swamp were indicted Wednesday (Sept. 28) by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury. District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office said 37-year-old Jason James of Lacombe, 36-year-old Patrick McCarty of Slidell and 17-year-old...
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell worries about security - but she walks alone in New Orleans?
The mayor has, again, exposed herself as an arrogant monarch who is all about the show and less about the actions that will help our struggling city. The pomp and circumstance of traveling with security seems to fit this mayor’s priorities.
WLOX
Former Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre retiring from career of public service
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As mayor of Bay St. Louis Eddie Favre guided the city through Hurricane Katrina. For the last six years he’s served as Hancock County administrator, but on Friday, he’s stepping away. Before entering retirement Favre sat down with WLOX to reflect on...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
