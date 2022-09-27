ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Alvin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Brazoria, TX
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Alvin, TX
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi River#Suv#Texas Equusearch
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy