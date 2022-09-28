Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
The CIA warned Germany weeks ago about a possible attack on the Nord Stream natural-gas pipelines, report says
The CIA told Germany weeks ago the Nord Stream pipelines could be attacked, sources told Der Spiegel. Three of the four pipelines are now spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea after suspected sabotage. The pipelines were intended to be the main artery of natural-gas supply from Russia to Europe. The...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
Dow jumps 548 points as the Bank of England's intervention calms market panic over the UK's budget plans
US stocks climbed Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its first win in seven sessions. The Bank of England pledged to buy UK debt temporarily to stabilize markets rocked by the government's mini-budget. Oil prices rose and concerns about iPhone 14 demand weighed on Apple's stock. US stocks climbed Wednesday...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin says a US recession is inevitable - and the Fed needs to stick to its guns to reset inflation
The US will go into recession — it's just a question of when and how hard, Citadel's Ken Griffin warned. He urged the Fed to keep to its rate hikes so that high inflation doesn't drive a wage-price spiral. US stocks are holding up for now, but job losses...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500...
Investors believe aggressive Fed will keep stock market down for the rest of 2022, CNBC survey shows
The Federal Reserve's most aggressive pace of tightening since the 1980s is making the majority of Wall Street investors believe stocks will be underwater for longer, according to the new CNBC Delivering Alpha investor survey. We polled about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists, portfolio managers and CNBC contributors who...
The average adult will be worth $100,000 in two years. But the reality isn’t as great as it sounds
$100,000 is no small sum. After all, it’s the cost of cloning two pet dogs like Barbara Streisand once did and the projected price of a ticket to space in 10 years. It’s also the projected net worth of the average adult in 2024. So finds a new...
