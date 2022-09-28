ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

World shares sharply lower after wobbly day on Wall Street

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares tumbled Wednesday after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets churned over the prospect of a possible recession. U.S. futures and oil prices declined and China’s yuan weakened sharply. Trading has been volatile since the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall

Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
WDBO

Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world Wednesday after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500...
