How big is Hurricane Ian? The massive storm is twice as wide as the Florida peninsula

By Chase Karacostas
 3 days ago

Hurricane Ian is like less than one day away from slamming into southwest Florida but in many ways, the storm arrived days ago.

That’s because the storm is massive, according to the National Weather Service. From east to west, it stretches nearly 500 miles, twice the width of the part of the state it will soon hit. Clouds connected to the storm can be found in satellite imagery as far south as Cuba and as far north as Washington D.C. — a distance of 1,200 miles.

National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis said the storm’s size is part of why it’s so dangerous.

“This storm is so large that it’s going to affect people from Tampa down to Naples,” said Davis, who works in the NWS’ Tampa Bay office. “Even if the eye itself doesn’t pass you, the wind field is huge. The storm surge is big. It’s going to impact a large area.

As a result, Davis said, it’s important to not compare Hurricane Ian to other storms. Hurricane Charley has been an example floating around as a similar storm. It made landfall 18 years ago as a Category 4 storm near Fort Myers, 90 miles south of Bradenton.

However, Charley was incredibly small in size. It’s hurricane-force winds extended just 10 miles, so people a few towns over from where it made landfall saw few, if any, impacts and little damage. Hurricane Ian , by comparison, has an eye that is currently 40 miles wide and hurricane force winds that extend another 100 miles beyond that.

“This storm is going to be so much more impactful than Charley, because if you were right in the path of Charley, it was a very destructive storm. But if you were 30 miles away, it wasn’t that bad,” Davis said. “This one, if you’re 30 miles away, it’s going to be destructive. If you’re 100 miles away, it’s still going to be a bad storm.

Bay News 9 Weather Team explains storm surge

Here at Spectrum Bay News 9, we have access to many useful tools for tropical prediction. One of which is our storm surge partner, Qrisk, a company located in Slidell, Louisiana. Mike Clay and Josh Linker discuss how the Qrisk storm surge modeling product quickly adjusted its storm surge threat...
At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian

Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
City of St. Pete lays out debris response

Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County

While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
Floridians race to evacuate as hurricane looms — but some refuse to leave

Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.  Glenn Josephik decided late Tuesday it was time for him, his wife Holly, and their two young children to pack up and leave their house on the water in Tampa. He told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud that he is staying with his friends who are located more inland.  "Our biggest concern was the surge. We have two young kids,...
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?

TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
