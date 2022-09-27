Read full article on original website
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Rear-end Collision Injures Two Sedalians
Two Sedalians were injured Wednesday morning on Route Y. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the accident took place on Route Y, east of Fairway Drive, in Pettis County around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2016 Ram truck, driven by 46-year-old Robert Hladik of Sedalia, was stopped in the roadway around 7:20 a.m., when an eastbound 2006 Acura SUV, driven by 57-year-old Kay R. Keele, of Sedalia, overtook and struck the rear of the Ram.
Two Injured in I-70 Collision
Two Pettis Countians were injured Thursday morning in a two-car crash that occurred in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by 39-year-old Gregory D. Weller of Sedalia, was on I-70 at the 79-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., when it slowed down for traffic. That's when an eastbound 2013 Chevy Sonic, driven by 19-year-old Trent D. Higgins of Houstonia, struck the rear of the Ford. The Sonic then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Lincoln Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln woman was injured in a rollover accident that occurred Thursday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 1500, driven by 54-year-old Kellie J. Carter of Lincoln, was on Route C, east of Hunt Avenue, around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the extended cab truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned and collided with a fence.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC IN LOCATING WOMAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 31-year-old Sheila Swope is wanted for probation violations for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, as well as parole absconder. Swope is five-foot-two and 114 pounds.
Sedalia Man Injured When Motorcycle Overturns
A Sedalia man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan, driven by 46-year-old Phillip R. Fry of Sedalia, was on Smasal Road, east of US 65 just before 8:30 p.m., when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
Two Sedalians Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2014 Harley Davidson, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. McGinnis of Sedalia, was stopped at a red light at US 50 and Sadie Lane (MM) around 7:30 p.m., when an eastbound 2015 Kia Optima, driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr of Clinton, struck the Harley from behind.
Pettis County Circuit Court Cases Resolved Through September 19
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 7 to Sept. 19. Travis D. Martin: age 32, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to 10, 10, 10, 7, 7, 7 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on seven separate matters (3 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Clonazepam, 1 count of Possession of a Controlled Substance-Alprazolam, 1 count Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Firearm and 2 counts of Resisting Arrest).
Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia
A crash Monday night on Highway 50 west of Sedalia left two people hurt. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Sadie Lane around 7:35 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 19-year-old Brady D. Carr rear-ended a motorcycle waiting at a red light before going off The post Two people hurt after car rear-ends motorcycle near Sedalia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
Green Ridge Man Caught Leaving The Scene Of A Home Invasion
On Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Harrison for a reported home invasion. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect as he was leaving the scene. The suspect was detained. Investigation revealed that a burglary had occurred, as well as property...
Otterville Man Injured in JoCo Rollover
An Otterville man was injured in a rollover accident that occurred just before noon Tuesday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Buick Rendevous, driven by 22-year-old Daniel J. Rose of Otterville, was on US 50, west of Route P (near Montserrat) around 11:52 a.m., when an unknown vehicle merged into the same lane of traffic as the Buick. The Buick then traveled off the left side of the roadway to avoid impact and overturned.
Domestic Violence Call Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Friday at 5:51 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1300 block of South Lamine for a domestic violence incident. A primary physical aggressor could not be determined and a 12-hour domestic violence report was made. One of the subjects, 22-year-old Dylan James Nelson of Sedalia, was found to have...
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pilot Travel Center Donating $20,000 to Boonville School District
As part of the remodeling celebration of the Boonville Pilot Travel Center on Friday, September 30, Pilot Travel Center is donating $20,000 to the Boonville Region-1 School District. Buried in the celebration announcement is something you may have missed, 10-cent savings on gasoline through the end of October at all Pilot Travel Centers.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 37-year-old Amie Calder is wanted for felonies for resisting arrest and driving while revoked. She is also wanted for failure to appear: forgery, making a false report, possession of a forging instrument, and driving while revoked. Calder is five-foot-seven and 140 pounds. The Sedalia Police Department also reports that Calder uses the alias Tonia Daniels.
Hayride, Haunts & Hot Dogs! Want A Really Good Scare In Sedalia?
I will be coming up on my 1st full year of living as a Sedalia resident. I was not able to be a part of what has become an annual tradition. So let me take some time to let you know about the Haunted Hayride!. It will be taking place...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Bothwell Drops Mask Requirement In the Interest of Worker Safety
Last week Bothwell Regional Health Center quietly changed its policy regarding masks for patients and visitors in their hospital and clinics. Yet, the reason for the policy change is rather surprising. It all has to do with employee safety. According to a Facebook post, Bothwell Regional Health Center is saying...
