The Willows Library recently received a $49,200 grant from the state to replace the library’s HVAC system and main entrance doors.

According to officials, the city is required to provide $24,600 of local matching funds.

“To satisfy this requirement, the city will use a portion of its Library Development Impact Fees,” said city officials.

The project will get underway later this year, according to officials, and will be completed in 2023.