Devils run away with SHAC Boys Golf crown

The North Adams Green Devils are the 2022 SHAC Boys Golf Tournament champions. Pictured above, in no particular order, Ethan Taylor, Breestin Schweickart, Connor Young, Wyatt Applegate, Christopher Hall, Caleb DeAtley, Robbie McClellan, Head Coach- Jamie Hall and Asst. Coach Hamon Taylor. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The four rounds of the 2022 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Golf Tournament came to a conclusion on Thursday, September 22 at Snow Hill and the result was the coronation of Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams Green Devils as the undisputed team champions. The Green devils took a double digit stroke lead after the tourney’s first round and never let off the gas, cruising to the SHAC title with a final 48 stroke margin over second place West Union.

“I’d like to say I’m very proud of the boys,” said Coach Hall, who was named SHAC Coach of the Year. “They worked very hard to earn this win. I think every coach would like a group of boys that work that hard and never have to ask them to do it.”

The 2022 SHAC Boys Golf individual title and Player of the Year is Manchester senior Karson Reaves, likely the most improved player in the conference this fall. Reaves led after the first round, dropped behind North Adams’ Ethan Taylor after the second round, then stormed back to retake the lead after round three and stretched his winning advantage to six strokes after the final nine holes.

“Karson deserves this title,” said Manchester head coach Austin Kingsolver. “He has put in the time for four years and to see all of his hard work pay off is incredible. You won’t find a better kid, he’s positive and coachable. He puts in the time to make his teammates better and always puts the team before himself. That’s what you want in a kid, Coach Schneider mentioned when handing out awards that Karson is probably the most improved player in the league and I agree with him completely. He missed all league by one stroke last year, worked hard, and won the whole package this year.”

“I think I was more nervous than he was during the final round. Any time I would go talk with him, he seemed calm and collected. There isn’t much that can get to him, he’s mentally tough. That’s what it takes to be successful out on the course.”

The victorious Green Devils got yet another all-around team performance in the SHAC Tournament, placing a total of five player on the All-Conference Team, an honor earned by finishing in the top 15 golfers. Ethan Taylor was second overall in the team standings behind Reaves, while teammate Breestin Schweickart was two strokes behind in third. Connor Young, Wyatt Applegate and Christopher Hall also represented North Adams as All-SHAC performers.

Coach Carl Schneider’s West Union squad took home the second place team trophy, paced by three players on the All-SHAC Team- Matthew Griffis, Chase Taylor and A.J. Cooper.

One more representative from Adams County earned All-Conference honors, Peebles’ Keltin Robinson.

The remainder of the Boys Golf All-SHAC team included: Clay Phillips (Ripley), Logan Shope (Lynchburg), Ian Waits (Lynchburg), Landon Jodrey (Ripley), Ian Griffith (Whiteoak) and Brennan Garrett (Ripley).

The posteason begins on Wednesday, September 28 for the county’s boys golfers as the sectional tourney will take place at the Jaycess Course in Chillicothe.

2022 SHAC Boys Gold Final Team Standings

North Adams 674, West Union 722, Lynchburg 728, Whiteoak 760, Eastern Brown 763, Ripley 781, Manchester 793, Fairfield 806