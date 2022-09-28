Read full article on original website
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
How to Get Rid of Spotted Lanternflies
I felt a little bad the first time I squashed a spotted lanternfly. With its gray-spotted wings and scarlet body, they looked a little too pretty to kill. But when I noticed a swarm of them sucking the life out of my beloved grapevine, I got over it pretty quickly.
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Gardenista
Fall Gardening Arsenal: 9 Favorites
The abundance of summer might be waning, but there are still many things to do in the garden—fall bulbs, I’m thinking of you—before the ground freezes and you can kick back and dream big with your stack of seed catalogs. Here is some handy gear that will help you tackle your tasks with ease.
SignalsAZ
The Trick to Healthier Houseplants
This week, Ken Lain the Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the trick to healthier houseplants. Learn how to repot a houseplant into a bigger pot, what soil to use, drainage for winter, and when is the best time to repot those plants. Repotting is an essential...
For a healthier environment, plant a native garden — no matter how big, says the famed entomologist Doug Tallamy
Nature's not optional, and gardening isn't just for tree huggers. "It's not because we like nature. It's because we need it," Doug Tallamy says.
Gardenista
5 Flowers to Grow for a Starter Natural Dyes Garden
In a town crackling with talented creatives of all types, Amanda de Beaufort stands out. Professionally known as Dyekween, Amanda is the textiles artist behind a_db_botanical color, a line of naturally dyed linens that has spawned collaborations with longstanding brands like Anthropologie and indie fashion label rag & bone. When...
natureworldnews.com
Due to Climate Change, Habitats of Stink Bug Expand Rapidly
A vile-smelling, ravenous bug that is already commonplace could expand even more as a result of climate change. Overall, stink bug-friendly circumstances are projected to shift northward, according to researchers. Expanding habitats for invasive stink bugs. According to recent modeling research, the amount of acceptable habitat for such brown marmorated...
Phys.org
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: How birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder and joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, molded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or...
Phys.org
Study shows behavioral, physiological changes in ants disturbed by development, urban sprawl
Research by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology showed a common ant species undergoes physiological and behavioral changes in unnatural settings. "Consistent signatures of urban adaptation in a native, urban invader ant Tapinoma sessile," published in Molecular Ecology, included work by principal author Alexander...
Houseplant of the week: African spear plant
This plant, also know as the cylindrical snake plant (see below for its Latin names) has a reputation for longevity and indestructibility. It’s the closest the real thing gets to a plastic plant, as it can go through weeks of neglect without its looks being affected. It can also survive the harshest sunlight or the shadiest area of your home, which makes it a houseplant for anywhere.
