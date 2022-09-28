Read full article on original website
Free Outdoor Movie Night “Oceans” at Berkeley Marina
Saturday night documentary showing outdoors at Berkeley Marina: “Oceans”. This nature documentary suitable for all ages will show on the lawn in front of the Shorebird Park Nature Center. Don’t forget your snacks and blankets. Chair seats should be no higher than 9 inches off the ground. Bring...
SF’s Newest Rooftop Garden is On a 97-Year Old Ferry Boat
Thanks to SFist for sharing the news that a historic 97-year old ferry boat is returning to the Bay Area. The Klamath, built in 1925. has found its way back to the Bay as Bay Area Council’s new floating office. And best of all, the renovated ferry features a...
Win Tix: VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15)
VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11 and winners will be contacted via email. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins disable our contest entry...
100 Things to Do in Nature in SF
Whether you want to spend a tranquil day communing with turtles at McNab Lake or let your inner child run free with an exhilarating five minutes rolling down a hill at Alamo Square Park, San Francisco Children & Nature is offering over 100 ideas for outdoor fun in the city.
Japan’s Craft Valley Fair (SF)
San Francisco Japan Town (In the Kinokuniya building) | 1825A Post St Suite #250, San Francisco, CA 94115. The area in Toyama Prefecture, northwestern Gifu Prefecture, and northern Ishikawa Prefecture is commonly known as Craft Valley. The name was given to an area where traditional culture and craftsmanship have thrived since ancient times, with the aim of developing it into a global market.
Big Baobab Grand Opening (SF)
We don’t have any specifics other than this “New Bissap Baobab Grand Opening in the Mission District. 5.30pm” – but we’re big fans of baobab (both big and little) so we’re excited to see what they have in store!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
SF’s Michelin-Star Chef Cooking Demo (Cooking with Electic)
Electric cooking has come a very long way. Award-winning Chef Claude Le Tohic and his staff will bust electric-stove myths and share what inspired them to make the switch off of gas, along with tips and tricks for the home chef. The City of San Francisco and Chef Claude Le...
SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden
The Japanese Tea Garden’s towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World’s Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2)
14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2) After 2 years, our annual festival is back! Join us as we celebrate Greek and Middle Eastern culture, October 1st and 2nd, 2022. Enjoy live music and entertainment, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, traditional dance, arts, and more! #StGeorgeFestivalRP. A Taste...
‘Yoga on the Labyrinth” w/ Artist Lee Mingwei (Grace Cathedral)
Grace Cathedral’s New Artist in Residence: Lee Mingwei (Oct. 2-9) From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
