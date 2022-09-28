Grace Cathedral’s New Artist in Residence: Lee Mingwei (Oct. 2-9) From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO