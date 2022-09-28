Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man from our hometowns is in Florida helping Hurricane Ian victims
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Homes across Florida remain inundated with floodwater and nearly 2 million homes and businesses are still without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Emergency management officials say the death toll now stands at one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths. The road to recovery for...
WDBJ7.com
God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team deploying to Florida
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown immediate response teams is deploying Monday to help victims of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. God’s Pit Crew will travel to Florida to help clean up the aftermath of catastrophic storm. The volunteers and staff will be working in the hardest-hit areas, like...
WDBJ7.com
VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian gripped southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, Virginia is preparing for potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst, which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines. “We’re kind...
WDBJ7.com
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected impact on parts of Virginia. The hurricane is expected to impact the state starting Friday, Sept. 30. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia
(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power reports it is monitoring the path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting into the weekend. Storm Preparation Efforts. Employees and contractors report they are on alert and prepared to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Spirits Month continues: Silverback Distillery
(WDBJ) - Kate and Natalie head to Nelson County to visit Silverback Distillery, which is the only mother-daughter distilling duo in the nation, crafting award-winning spirits. Watch the video for the tour.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team preparing for Hurricane Ian response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team is preparing for relief efforts from Hurricane Ian. The team says it has three days worth of supplies loaded in trailers ready to respond across the state if needed. Brad Wright, Program Manager for the team, says they’re monitoring the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police form new website for cold cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have dedicated a website entirely to the Commonwealth’s unsolved cases. This includes murders, missing persons cases and unidentified remains. According to Lieutenant G. Michael Jenkins, Jr., the website developed out of legislation put forth by Delegate Danica Roem that became law in...
WDBJ7.com
Southside Health District urges residents to be vigilant during Rabies Awareness Week
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is urging people to be vigilant during Rabies Awareness Week. Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the nervous system and is often transmitted through animal bites. State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Julia Murphy joined Here @ Home to talk about how people...
