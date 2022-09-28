ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

WDBJ7.com

Man from our hometowns is in Florida helping Hurricane Ian victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Homes across Florida remain inundated with floodwater and nearly 2 million homes and businesses are still without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Emergency management officials say the death toll now stands at one confirmed death and 20 unconfirmed deaths. The road to recovery for...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBJ7.com

God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team deploying to Florida

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown immediate response teams is deploying Monday to help victims of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. God’s Pit Crew will travel to Florida to help clean up the aftermath of catastrophic storm. The volunteers and staff will be working in the hardest-hit areas, like...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WDBJ7.com

VDEM crews prepare for impact of Hurricane Ian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Hurricane Ian gripped southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon, Virginia is preparing for potential impacts from the storm in the coming days. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is preparing for the worst, which could look like flooding, severe damage and down power lines. “We’re kind...
RICHMOND, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power prepares for Ian’s effect on Virginia

(WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power reports it is monitoring the path of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting into the weekend. Storm Preparation Efforts. Employees and contractors report they are on alert and prepared to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police form new website for cold cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have dedicated a website entirely to the Commonwealth’s unsolved cases. This includes murders, missing persons cases and unidentified remains. According to Lieutenant G. Michael Jenkins, Jr., the website developed out of legislation put forth by Delegate Danica Roem that became law in...
VIRGINIA STATE

