Alameda, CA

funcheap.com

Free Outdoor Movie Night “Oceans” at Berkeley Marina

Saturday night documentary showing outdoors at Berkeley Marina: “Oceans”. This nature documentary suitable for all ages will show on the lawn in front of the Shorebird Park Nature Center. Don’t forget your snacks and blankets. Chair seats should be no higher than 9 inches off the ground. Bring...
BERKELEY, CA
funcheap.com

The West End Village Culture Crawl (San Rafael)

West Businesses open their doors on Saturday, October 8th with a host of in-store and out-front activities. Sales, product demos, live music, live art made while you watch, deal on food, and lots more. This is a free event. No street closures. Just drive right up and walk the ‘hood!...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
funcheap.com

Win Tix: VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15)

VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11 and winners will be contacted via email. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins disable our contest entry...
OAKLAND, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Newest Rooftop Garden is On a 97-Year Old Ferry Boat

Thanks to SFist for sharing the news that a historic 97-year old ferry boat is returning to the Bay Area. The Klamath, built in 1925. has found its way back to the Bay as Bay Area Council’s new floating office. And best of all, the renovated ferry features a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

100 Things to Do in Nature in SF

Whether you want to spend a tranquil day communing with turtles at McNab Lake or let your inner child run free with an exhilarating five minutes rolling down a hill at Alamo Square Park, San Francisco Children & Nature is offering over 100 ideas for outdoor fun in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Big Baobab Grand Opening (SF)

We don’t have any specifics other than this “New Bissap Baobab Grand Opening in the Mission District. 5.30pm” – but we’re big fans of baobab (both big and little) so we’re excited to see what they have in store!. Disclaimer: Please double check event...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

“Let’s Pawty” Dog Mixer in The Presidio (SF)

On the patio with the redwoods in the backdrop, dogs will enjoy fun snacks and treats while fur parents delight in wine and graze charcuterie boards. 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to a Bay Area animal rescue charity. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Michelin-Star Chef Cooking Demo (Cooking with Electic)

Electric cooking has come a very long way. Award-winning Chef Claude Le Tohic and his staff will bust electric-stove myths and share what inspired them to make the switch off of gas, along with tips and tricks for the home chef. The City of San Francisco and Chef Claude Le...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden

The Japanese Tea Garden’s towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World’s Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2)

14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2) After 2 years, our annual festival is back! Join us as we celebrate Greek and Middle Eastern culture, October 1st and 2nd, 2022. Enjoy live music and entertainment, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, traditional dance, arts, and more! #StGeorgeFestivalRP. A Taste...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
funcheap.com

Epic 12-Hour “Our Labyrinth For Grace” Art, Music & Dance Event (Grace Cathedral)

From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

SFMaker Market at Ferry Building

A one-day-only maker’s market celebrating everything SFMade. Local manufacturers and their locally made goods, inside the Ferry Building’s Grand Hall (located on the 2nd floor, and rarely open to the public). 30+ vendors selling jewelry, home goods, chocolate, apparel, accessories, educational toys and more!. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

‘Yoga on the Labyrinth” w/ Artist Lee Mingwei (Grace Cathedral)

Grace Cathedral’s New Artist in Residence: Lee Mingwei (Oct. 2-9) From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

