BeBest-Shanghai (Chinese: 比博斯特), an intelligent chassis solution provider, completed nearly CNY 100 million (USD 14.6 million) Pre-A and Plus round of financing on August 25. This round is led by Sequoia China Seed Fund, followed by Shanghai Highlight Capital and Atom Smart Transportation Industry Fund. Founded in May 2021, the firm received an angel round of investment worth tens of millions of yuan from Atom Ventures and Atom Intelligent Transportation Industry Fund at the beginning of its establishment.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO