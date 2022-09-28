Read full article on original website
Related
equalocean.com
Chip Company Witinmem Raises CNY 100 Million from Series B+ Funding Round
Beijing Zhicun (Witinmen) Technology Corporation (Chinese: 北京知存科技有限公司), an innovative technology company focusing on the field of computing-in-memory chips and system solutions, recently completed a CNY 100 million (USD 13.9 million) Series B+ funding round, led by Shenzhen Capital Group, with participation by Guokai Technology Venture Investment. Witinmen Technology will use the capital for R&D investment, expanding product lines and mass production.
equalocean.com
Cloud Service Firm Realibox Raises CNY 100 Mn from Series A financing round
Realibox(Chinese:引力波), a cloud-native 3D digital assets' entire lifecycle collaborative platform provider, announced its Series A financing round worth CNY 100 million(USD 13.9 million), with participation by Chengwei Capital, GL Ventures, Vision Capital and Kaitai Capital. Existing shareholder Wondershare also participated. The money will be used for product...
equalocean.com
15 Companies to Watch in September 2022- Healthcare
Chinese innovative vaccine producer VBioSci (Chinese: 鼎持生物) completed a Series B round of financing on September 26, which was worth hundreds of millions of CNY. The fund was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and Sino-Recl Amation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金). Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本), Longqing Capital (Chinese: 龙庆资本), Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资) and Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投).
equalocean.com
Fremont Micro Devices Raises CNY 500 Million from Pre-IPO Funding Round
Fremont Micro Devices Corporation (Chinese: 辉芒微电子), an innovative technology company focusing on the field of non-volatile memory products and high-efficiency power management solutions, recently completed a CNY 500 million (USD 70.3 million) Pre-IPO financing round, led by Huaxun Found, with participation by Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd, Hong Fu Xinghe Red Earth Fund, Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund. Fremont Micro Devices will use the capital to maintain its dominance in several markets and expand its global layout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
equalocean.com
15 Chinese Companies to Watch in August 2022 - Mobility
BeBest-Shanghai (Chinese: 比博斯特), an intelligent chassis solution provider, completed nearly CNY 100 million (USD 14.6 million) Pre-A and Plus round of financing on August 25. This round is led by Sequoia China Seed Fund, followed by Shanghai Highlight Capital and Atom Smart Transportation Industry Fund. Founded in May 2021, the firm received an angel round of investment worth tens of millions of yuan from Atom Ventures and Atom Intelligent Transportation Industry Fund at the beginning of its establishment.
equalocean.com
Hurun Releases Global Unicorn Index 2022 Half-Year Report
The Hurun Research Institute (Chinese:胡润研究院) released its Global Unicorn Index 2022 Half-Year Report on August 30, 2022, ranking the world's dynamic non-listed companies founded after 2000 and valued at USD 1 billion or more. The valuation of the list is calculated as of June 30, 2022. Hurun Research Institute has been tracking and recording unicorns since 2017, and this is their fourth release.
Tesla's AI Day Announcements, Lordstown, Fisker On Track With Production Plans, Faraday Future Gets A Lifeline And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks moved to the downside once again in the week that ended Sept. 30 as economic worries continue to roil the broader market. Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE and Workhorse Group, Inc. WKHS were among the stocks that bucked the downtrend. Now, here are the key events that happened...
Comments / 0