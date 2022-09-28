ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

The West End Village Culture Crawl (San Rafael)

West Businesses open their doors on Saturday, October 8th with a host of in-store and out-front activities. Sales, product demos, live music, live art made while you watch, deal on food, and lots more. This is a free event. No street closures. Just drive right up and walk the ‘hood!...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
100 Things to Do in Nature in SF

Whether you want to spend a tranquil day communing with turtles at McNab Lake or let your inner child run free with an exhilarating five minutes rolling down a hill at Alamo Square Park, San Francisco Children & Nature is offering over 100 ideas for outdoor fun in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Japan’s Craft Valley Fair (SF)

San Francisco Japan Town (In the Kinokuniya building) | 1825A Post St Suite #250, San Francisco, CA 94115. The area in Toyama Prefecture, northwestern Gifu Prefecture, and northern Ishikawa Prefecture is commonly known as Craft Valley. The name was given to an area where traditional culture and craftsmanship have thrived since ancient times, with the aim of developing it into a global market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s Newest Rooftop Garden is On a 97-Year Old Ferry Boat

Thanks to SFist for sharing the news that a historic 97-year old ferry boat is returning to the Bay Area. The Klamath, built in 1925. has found its way back to the Bay as Bay Area Council’s new floating office. And best of all, the renovated ferry features a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF’s Michelin-Star Chef Cooking Demo (Cooking with Electic)

Electric cooking has come a very long way. Award-winning Chef Claude Le Tohic and his staff will bust electric-stove myths and share what inspired them to make the switch off of gas, along with tips and tricks for the home chef. The City of San Francisco and Chef Claude Le...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
“Let’s Pawty” Dog Mixer in The Presidio (SF)

On the patio with the redwoods in the backdrop, dogs will enjoy fun snacks and treats while fur parents delight in wine and graze charcuterie boards. 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to a Bay Area animal rescue charity. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden

The Japanese Tea Garden’s towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World’s Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Epic 12-Hour “Our Labyrinth For Grace” Art, Music & Dance Event (Grace Cathedral)

From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2)

14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2) After 2 years, our annual festival is back! Join us as we celebrate Greek and Middle Eastern culture, October 1st and 2nd, 2022. Enjoy live music and entertainment, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, traditional dance, arts, and more! #StGeorgeFestivalRP. A Taste...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
SFMaker Market at Ferry Building

A one-day-only maker’s market celebrating everything SFMade. Local manufacturers and their locally made goods, inside the Ferry Building’s Grand Hall (located on the 2nd floor, and rarely open to the public). 30+ vendors selling jewelry, home goods, chocolate, apparel, accessories, educational toys and more!. Disclaimer: Please double check...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘Yoga on the Labyrinth” w/ Artist Lee Mingwei (Grace Cathedral)

Grace Cathedral’s New Artist in Residence: Lee Mingwei (Oct. 2-9) From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

