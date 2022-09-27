ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Cleveland Jewish News

MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors

On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
cleveland19.com

New student ID cards allow parents to track when children get on, off CMSD buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s new photo identification cards for students have multiple purposes. The card serves as a way to identify students and it can be used as a Cleveland Public Library pass, but it also allows parents to track when their children loads on and gets off the district’s buses.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Reason.com

A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them

Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
