Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
Cleveland Jewish News
MetroHealth Foundation honors Glicks, other donors
On Sept. 24, the MetroHealth Foundation held its first Gifts of Hope award ceremony and dinner at the new Glick Center, which will formally open its doors next month. The Gifts of Hope Award is given to MetroHealth Foundation supporters whose passions align with the system’s mission of improving the community’s health and whose generosity and commitment inspire the Northeast Ohio community into action, according to the foundation’s website.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Lakewood one of 60 schools in US offering new AP African American Studies course
Lakewood is one of 60 schools across the country offering a new AP African American Studies class, district officials said currently they are on the only district in Ohio offering it.
howafrica.com
All About Cory United Methodist Church, Where MLK And Malcolm X Made History In Cleveland
The Cory United Methodist Church formerly the Cleveland Jewish Center was purchased for $135,000. But, the historical role its platform has played in the civil rights movement in the United States is priceless. It was meant to be a worship center for African Americans in Cleveland, but its roles transcended...
ideastream.org
New Cleveland school ID cards help parents track students' bus travel, double as library card
Cleveland Metropolitan School District parents can now have some extra peace of mind through new student ID cards that notify them when the students get on and off the school bus. The ID cards also have an added bonus: they double as library cards for the Cleveland Public Library system,...
cleveland19.com
New student ID cards allow parents to track when children get on, off CMSD buses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s new photo identification cards for students have multiple purposes. The card serves as a way to identify students and it can be used as a Cleveland Public Library pass, but it also allows parents to track when their children loads on and gets off the district’s buses.
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
I-Promise parents can now get two years of free college
The Lebron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.
Cleveland loses fight to settle lawsuit with hand-picked panels
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a judge just ruled against the City of Cleveland, saying a $100 million class-action lawsuit will go to trial.
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Video: Police confront kids with guns at Cleveland school
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what happened as Cleveland police confronted kids with guns inside a high school.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
A Parodist Asks SCOTUS To Let Him Sue the Cops Who Arrested Him for Making Fun of Them
Six years ago, police in Parma, Ohio, arrested Anthony Novak for making fun of them. By creating a parody of the police department's official Facebook page, they alleged, Novak had violated a broadly worded state law against using a computer to "disrupt, interrupt, or impair" police services. After a jury unanimously acquitted Novak of that felony, he sued seven officers for violating his First Amendment rights.
wksu.org
As Cleveland retools housing codes to deal with LLC landlords, tenants face maintenance problems
On weekends and after school, Matrice Huff’s grandchildren visit her home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood to ride their bikes. Her son lives in a small apartment, so she holds onto the bicycles for the kids. In her basement is a small collection of old bikes in need of repair.
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Broken windows, black mold and live wires unsettle Grace’s childhood: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I pull up to Grace’s house on a chilly, late winter afternoon. She’s waiting just behind the iron security gates of the front door, holding her beloved cat Ella in one arm and giving me an eager wave with the other. She’s been asking me...
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
