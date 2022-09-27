ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Web3 Insurtech Startup Seeks to Disrupt Insurance After $4.5M Raise

YAS MicroInsurance has raised $4.5 million in a pre-Series A round co-led by Noria Capital, ZEMU VC, and JKL Capital. The Hong Kong-based insurtech startup also received backing from 500 Global. The company is expanding its insurance product offerings to include the web3 economy. YAS MicroInsurance has raised $4.5 million...
Polygon Invests in Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Builders

Polygon has made a strategic investment in Blockchain Founders Fund. The companies are collaborating on a project geared towards empowering web3 entrepreneurs. Blockchain Founders Fund launched the BFF Fund II in January with a $75 million fundraising backed by NEO Global Capital, AppWorks and others. Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) has...
Shemaroo Launches Metaverse Cinema Experience in Decentraland

Shemaroo has joined the metaverse race with an immersive movie experience. The Indian entertainment company boasts of being the first to open a cinema in Decentraland. The company has teamed up with metaverse consulting company Filmrare to launch “Shemaroo Theatre”. Shemaroo Entertainment has launched its web3 campaign with...
OpenSea Backs Latin American NFT Marketplace Minteo in $4.3M Raise

OpenSea Ventures has invested in Minteo. The Latin American NFT marketplace raised $4.3 million in a seed round backed by Fabric Ventures, Dune Ventures, and CMT Digital among others. The web3 startup is tapping onto a rapidly growing appetite for non-fungible tokens in the region. OpenSea has invested in Minteo....
