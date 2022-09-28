ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Karen
2d ago

Oh yeah for the great influx of electric vehicles that no one can afford. You need to research repair costs and environmental issues that will come with this idiotic idea

Reply(1)
2
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 150-MW Wisconsin solar project

Alliant Energy announced the completion of its Wood County Solar Project in central Wisconsin. In addition to generating clean, carbon-free electricity, the 150-MW solar site created more than 200 construction jobs and is expected to deliver an estimated $600,000 in new shared revenue annually to the town of Saratoga and Wood County for the next 30 years.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday. DNR officials said estimates put the population between 812...
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Xcel Energy sending support to Florida

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several Xcel Energy workers are on their way to Florida. According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy in their media release says they are providing approximately 270 contract...
FLORIDA STATE
Transportation Today News

Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded five freight rail improvement projects $8 million in Freight Railroad Preservation Program grants and Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement Program loans. Grants provide up to 80 percent of the cost of projects that help preserve freight rail service or rehabilitate track on publicly owned rail lines while loans can […] The post Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million appeared first on Transportation Today.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
WISCONSIN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois

The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WISCONSIN STATE

