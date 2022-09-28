Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Supply, Demand, Hurricane Ian Lead to Big Gas Price Jumps in Wisconsin, Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Prices at the pump have seen a dramatic rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 23-cents from this point last week, and is back above the 4-dollar mark at $4.15…36-cents above the national average. Lake County jumped 21-cents to an average of $4.20. Wisconsin saw an even bigger jump, increasing by 46-cents over the last week to an average of $3.93…which is 15-cents higher than the national average. Kenosha County jumped 50-cents and also stands at $3.93 a gallon. AAA says gasoline supplies being down, and demand being up…mixed with the massive Hurricane Ian have contributed to the quick rise in prices.
spectrumnews1.com
Explainer: Will Hurricane Ian impact gas prices in Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN — As Americans woke up to some of the first images Thursday morning of all the destruction left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ian, some questioned how that could impact the already high prices at the pump in the weeks ahead. "There's been relatively little impact on...
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
tonemadison.com
Paving Wisconsin into oblivion
WisDOT’s track record does not bode well for the intersection of East Wash and Stoughton Road. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
Wisconsin municipal utility workers head to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
Dozens of utility workers from Wisconsin left for Florida where 2 million people were without power by Thursday night.
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 150-MW Wisconsin solar project
Alliant Energy announced the completion of its Wood County Solar Project in central Wisconsin. In addition to generating clean, carbon-free electricity, the 150-MW solar site created more than 200 construction jobs and is expected to deliver an estimated $600,000 in new shared revenue annually to the town of Saratoga and Wood County for the next 30 years.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday. DNR officials said estimates put the population between 812...
horseandrider.com
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin
On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
WEAU-TV 13
Xcel Energy sending support to Florida
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several Xcel Energy workers are on their way to Florida. According to a media release from Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy is sending support to Florida for restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Xcel Energy in their media release says they are providing approximately 270 contract...
Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded five freight rail improvement projects $8 million in Freight Railroad Preservation Program grants and Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement Program loans. Grants provide up to 80 percent of the cost of projects that help preserve freight rail service or rehabilitate track on publicly owned rail lines while loans can […] The post Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million appeared first on Transportation Today.
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
spectrumnews1.com
Why is Wisconsin likely headed for a big workforce shortage in the next decade?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is likely headed for a big workforce shortage. Simply put: there aren't enough young people here to replace the baby boomers who will turn 65 years old over the next decade. A new study by Forward Analytics, a Wisconsin-based research organization that provides state and...
WEAU-TV 13
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
WSAW
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
