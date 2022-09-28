Read full article on original website
Major ‘Armor Wars’ update inevitably ignites Iron Man hopes and dreams
Disney Plus series Armor Wars had spent so long in development without moving forward that many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering if it was even going to happen at all, and while Don Cheadle’s long-awaited debut as a franchise leading man technically isn’t heading to streaming, the project did get what could be deemed a huge upgrade.
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
Is a ‘Community’ movie officially in the works?
Get your paintball guns ready and be careful not to step on any lava, as Community fans may finally be getting their wish of six seasons and a movie. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015, was created by one-half of the minds behind Rick and Morty, i.e., Dan Harmon. The show was about the wild adventures of some friends at a community college and starred Joel McHale as Jeff, Danny Pudi as Abed, Donald Glover as Troy, Chevy Chase as Pierce, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Alison Brie as Annie, Ken Jeong as Ben Chang and Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley.
McDonald’s might resurrect a retro Halloween prize so iconic, others pail in comparison
Grab your spookiest throwback costume, your glitter hairspray and your Walkman, because we’re going to McDonald’s this fall for a treat we’ve been waiting a lifetime for. Rumor has it that Mcdonald’s is bringing back an iconic Halloween staple that has us dreaming of begging our parents...
Stephen King’s favorite Stephen King adaptation is more than worthy of the self-love
Every celebrity has a bit of an ego, so it’s no surprise to discover that Stephen King’s favorite adaptation of his own work wasn’t one that was brought to the screen by an army of screenwriters, producers, and filmmakers. In fact, Storm of the Century isn’t even based on one of the prolific author’s novels at all.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy
Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse
One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
Korg’s overexposure has fans lamenting the MCU favorites that vanished too soon
During the 14-year existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve been introduced to literally hundreds upon hundreds of characters, with Kevin Feige and his team having shown a great knack so far when it comes to deciding who to keep around for the long haul. Of course, the franchise’s...
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Viewers delight in Tolkien’s brutal takedown of a 50s adaptation as fans look to Adar for answers about the light of the Valar
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quickly approaching the climax of its first season, and fans aren’t quite sure what to expect. A number of details sprinkled throughout the season’s first half are clearly significant, and will certainly come back around at some point, but fans remain in the dark about the true purpose of things like Theo’s mysterious dagger. This, and overarching questions about the diminishing light of the Valar and its potential connections to Adar, are overtaking viewers’ minds as they await the show’s upcoming sixth episode.
When is every James Bond movie coming to Amazon Prime Video?
One of the most famous protagonists in movie history is about to collaborate with a rich bald guy, and no we are not talking about Blofeld. We are of course talking about James Bond coming to the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. It has recently been announced that every single James Bond movie will be making its way to Amazon Prime, from Dr. No with Sean Connery to No Time to Die with Daniel Craig.
Will the universally-disliked Chevy Chase make a return for the ‘Community’ movie?
News of an official Community movie is overtaking social media, as fans of the 2010s series flood the web with their delighted takeaways. The Community faithful have long desired a film to polish off the show’s six-season run, particularly in light of an accidental promise from one of the characters. In a season two episode, Abed teasingly notes—while discussing an entirely different series—that it will run for “six seasons and a movie,” and this created an expectation among fans. Given the show’s tendency to break the fourth wall and deliver strange, non-traditional stories, it felt fitting for fans to take the words as a promise. It was never intended as such, as revealed by series creator Dan Harmon, but that didn’t stop fans from crossing their fingers for a movie.
The tide turns as ‘Moon Knight’ gets blasted, proving why we can’t have nice things
Do fans hold the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a pedestal that’s just a little too high, or has Phase Four largely been a bust so far? That’s the question to have dogged supporters everywhere since the Infinity Saga drew to a close, and now Moon Knight is being dragged over hot coals less than five months after wrapping up a widely-acclaimed first season.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
Who plays Josh in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?’
*This article contains some mild spoilers for Episodes six and seven of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’*. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been happy to set up some compelling hints of things to come as the show is prepared to play with the backstory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
