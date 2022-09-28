Read full article on original website
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and will earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Real-world testing exhibits that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, whereas placing the Apple Watch Ultra to the...
Apple Tries Its Own Fix for Android Message Reactions, Causes Confusion
The ongoing backwards and forwards between Google and Apple regarding RCS and inexperienced bubbles took on a brand new degree of confusion this week, when somebody observed that Apple is both taking credit score for Google’s work or has created its personal cross-platform reactions thought. That’s an odd description of the state of affairs, so let me attempt to clarify.
Save 20% on HTC’s Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset at a new all-time low of $359
Amazon is providing the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR Headset for $359.20 shipped. Down from $449, as we speak’s deal marks a brand new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This digital actuality headset delivers a mixed 2880×1700 pixel decision on all-new LCD panels which can be designed to “reduce the distance between pixels, minimizing the screen door effect.” There’s a flip-up design that permits you to swap between actuality and VR, which is a reasonably good characteristic to have. On high of that, this Vive system is suitable with Steam VR base stations and controllers, making it versatile as properly. Check out our announcement coverage to be taught extra after which head beneath for extra particulars..
expect humanoid robot Optimus demo
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and leaders from the corporate’s AI and {hardware} groups are anticipated to talk on the firm’s AI Day 2022, an engineer-recruiting occasion, which might be live-streamed on Friday beginning round 5:00 p.m. in California. You can watch AI Day 2022 here. During the final...
Apple removes Dark Sky weather app from the App Store ahead of shutdown
Apple has eliminated its Dark Sky climate app from the corporate’s App Store forward of the app’s upcoming shutdown on the finish of this 12 months. Users who at present launch the Dark Sky app on iPhone see a pop-up message statting that “support for the Dark Sky app” will finish on January 1, 2023:
Tim Cook: Not Too Long From Now, You’ll Wonder How You Led Your Life Without AR
Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that not too lengthy from in the present day, individuals will marvel how they led a life with out augmented actuality, stressing the “profound” impression it’s going to have on the not so distant future.
Fluffy Run: A simple offline game has gotten Android
Have you ever puzzled what it will be prefer to cowl a automobile with blue fur? Good luck! We hope that not as a result of Fluffy Run is doing it for you. This new racing sport that solely makes use of Android units guarantees a minimalistic, enjoyable journey. Fluffy...
Elon Musk Didn’t Want Tesla’s AI Bot to ‘Fall on Its Face During Debut
Tesla’s long-anticipated AI robotic made its official debut by dancing and waving on stage on the firm’s AI Day. “The robotic can truly do much more than we confirmed you. We simply did not need it to fall on its face,” Elon Musk stated. At final yr’s...
Bloomberg: Apple will not increase iPhone 14 production targets
As it was gearing as much as launch the iPhone 14 collection Apple thought that it will want to extend manufacturing by as a lot as 6 million models. However, demand didn’t rise to the anticipated ranges, so Cupertino has advised its suppliers to scrap the plans to construct extra models, in line with insiders cited by Bloomberg.
Today in the Connected Economy: Snap’s AR Fashion
Today within the linked financial system, executives at Snap level to their augmented actuality clothes and trend choices as a digital different to the metaverse. Also, Dubai steps up its efforts to grow to be the world’s metaverse capital, and Robinhood groups with Circle to extend entry to USD Coin.
Everything coming from Apple in October 2022
Obviously, September is likely one of the greatest months on the Apple calendar. At its September 7 “Far Out” event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation AirPods Pro. Plus, we acquired the discharge of iOS 16 and watchOS 9.
ByteDance’s Pico debuts its Quest rival, but challenges remain • TechCrunch
The TikTok guardian has lengthy aimed to compete in a market dominated by Oculus’s VR units for customers. When Meta launched Quest 2 in 2020, ByteDance labored on a confidential inside undertaking to develop AR glasses, The Information reported. Pico’s product launch this week is an additional indication of its ambition to problem Quest, which has loved roughly two-thirds of the worldwide AR and VR marketplace for the previous two years.
The Google Pixel 6 suddenly drops to just $199, thanks to this epic Best Buy deal
When it involves monitoring Google Pixel 6 offers, there’s solely a lot you possibly can predict forward of time. Occasionally, an epic deal will simply crash via the wall and land in our laps, form of like this Best Buy supply that slashes an unbelievable $500 off the worth of each the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.
Hate the New iPhone Battery Icon on iOS 16? You Won’t Have to Wait Too Long for a Fix
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET’s collection of news, tips and advice around Apple’s most popular product. If you are working iOS 16 in your iPhone and have explored many of the new features, you’ve got most likely observed the redesigned battery proportion icon within the standing bar. Apple eliminated the function again with the discharge of iPhone X, attributable to area necessities for numerous sensors just like the digital camera and microphone, and now it is again — however not everyone seems to be pleased with it.
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech
GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets October 2022 Android security patch
Samsung launched the October 2022 Android safety patch for the Galaxy S21 and S22 sequence smartphones in some markets lately, and now it is the Galaxy S21 FE that is receiving the newest safety patch with a brand new software program replace. The replace comes with firmware model G990EXXU3CVI8 and...
Logitech G Cloud: Why this Android device isn’t running properly?
Logitech has lastly formally made the brand new G Cloud console official. At the time of the leak, a leak confirmed its full glory. We discovered that this system runs on Android, and that it’s outfitted with cloud-based gaming. Unfortunately we didn’t have sufficient details about the {hardware}. We have been anticipating a customized made Qualcomm processor for the perfect gaming expertise and even a number of loopy options. In response to the announcement of the Logitech G Cloud, our expectations shattered.
Grab this Roomba alternative while it’s really cheap today
While vacuuming shouldn’t be traditionally the worst cleansing activity recognized to man, it’s additionally not probably the most enjoyable approach to spend your time. Wouldn’t it’s good for those who didn’t need to vacuum in any respect? Well, because of the invention of the robotic vacuum, you’ll be able to take a principally hands-off method to vacuuming. We’re at all times looking out for the perfect Roomba offers for this very motive, however occasionally we discover a deal on an important Roomba different that’s completely price sharing. Right now, Walmart is providing a Trifo Maxwell robotic vacuum for under $94, saving you an enormous $196 off its unique retail worth of $300. As you’ll be able to see, that is a type of robotic vacuum offers that is just too good to disregard.
Microsoft’s Latest AI Tool Can Predict Missed Doctor’s Appointments
Between the shortage of skilled physicians, nursing employees shortages, and basic attrition amongst healthcare staff, securing a health care provider’s appointment isn’t a simple process within the modern-day medical panorama. Indeed, the time worth for appointments has by no means been larger. This piece is precisely what Microsoft’s...
