notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
daystech.org
Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month. South Korean tech large Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month and now these builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stunning design render is making me reach for my wallet
Sharp and simple, I might have to upgrade my Samsung Galaxy in 2023
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
daystech.org
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and will earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Real-world testing exhibits that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, whereas placing the Apple Watch Ultra to the...
Samsung Galaxy S20 begins its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program in South Korea
Samsung has begun the beta testing phase of One UI 5 for the Galaxy S20 in South Korea. Samsung's One UI 5 OS is the company's own skin atop Android 13 which should usher in several impactful improvements.
Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need
As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
CBS News
Christmas toys 2022: We are obsessed with the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle, a singing, pooping purple turtle toy
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Here at CBS Essentials, we do a lot of serious research into toys to find the hottest gifts of the...
PETS・
daystech.org
VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech
GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
daystech.org
Eufy launches the next generation of its home security camera system
Smart dwelling firm Eufy’s new wi-fi safety digicam, the EufyCam 3, bumps up the decision to 4K and provides a built-in photo voltaic panel to increase the year-long battery life even additional. But its greatest options come from the brand new HomeBase 3 hub the digicam connects to wirelessly. This provides native processing of video to ship you an alert when it spots an individual, pet, or car, plus facial recognition so it will probably inform you if it’s a stranger or a member of the family.
TechRadar
Dreo Pilot Max review
If you’re looking for a powerful fan to cool and circulate air efficiently through your home, then look no further than the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan. Offering 12 speeds, four modes and four oscillating degree options, this fan delivers for a variety of comfort levels and preferences. Its sleek and elegant design is paired with an extremely user-friendly setup and operation, making the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan the perfect appliance to keep you cool.
daystech.org
Tim Cook: Not Too Long From Now, You’ll Wonder How You Led Your Life Without AR
Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that not too lengthy from in the present day, individuals will marvel how they led a life with out augmented actuality, stressing the “profound” impression it’s going to have on the not so distant future.
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
ZDNet
Amazon's new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro uses radar for motion tracking
Amazon's autumn hardware event saw the debut of several new outdoor surveillance camera options. At the top of this new lineup is the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with its premium feature set. It's priced at $249.99 on Amazon. Also: The best Ring camera and doorbell deals. The showpiece of...
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
daystech.org
Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS
Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
