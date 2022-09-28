ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

daystech.org

Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month. South Korean tech large Samsung’s Galaxy S22 collection began receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds within the US early final month and now these builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 , and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always

Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences

AppleInsider is supported by its viewers and will earn fee as an Amazon Associate and affiliate companion on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships don’t affect our editorial content material. Real-world testing exhibits that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, whereas placing the Apple Watch Ultra to the...
ELECTRONICS
Axios

Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need

As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
CHARITIES
daystech.org

VIDEO INTERVIEW: Palmer Luckey shares VR stories, seeks top Aussie tech talent for Anduril defence tech

GUEST INTERVIEW: With digital actuality’s future efficiently rebooted due partly to the efforts of Palmer Luckey, who based Oculus VR in 2012, designed the headset, led VR enter and bought the corporate to Facebook in 2014 for US $2 billion, Luckey set his sights in 2017 to a way more urgent actuality – delivering next-generation, innovative {hardware}, software program, AI, VR, AR and extra to show US and allied warfighters into superheroes with next-level defence tech, and now in Australia, too.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

Eufy launches the next generation of its home security camera system

Smart dwelling firm Eufy’s new wi-fi safety digicam, the EufyCam 3, bumps up the decision to 4K and provides a built-in photo voltaic panel to increase the year-long battery life even additional. But its greatest options come from the brand new HomeBase 3 hub the digicam connects to wirelessly. This provides native processing of video to ship you an alert when it spots an individual, pet, or car, plus facial recognition so it will probably inform you if it’s a stranger or a member of the family.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Dreo Pilot Max review

If you’re looking for a powerful fan to cool and circulate air efficiently through your home, then look no further than the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan. Offering 12 speeds, four modes and four oscillating degree options, this fan delivers for a variety of comfort levels and preferences. Its sleek and elegant design is paired with an extremely user-friendly setup and operation, making the Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan the perfect appliance to keep you cool.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Amazon's new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro uses radar for motion tracking

Amazon's autumn hardware event saw the debut of several new outdoor surveillance camera options. At the top of this new lineup is the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with its premium feature set. It's priced at $249.99 on Amazon. Also: The best Ring camera and doorbell deals. The showpiece of...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression

Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

Intel Unison brings cross-platform collaboration between Windows 11, Android and iOS

Alongside asserting its Intel thirteenth gen “Raptor Lake” desktop CPUs yesterday, Intel additionally launched a brand new software program software meant to assist your telephone and PC join, share information and handle notifications, messages and calls. Intel Unison will probably be supported on thirteenth gen units and sure laptops with Intel Evo twelfth Gen CPUs although because it stands it could solely work on upcoming units.
SOFTWARE

