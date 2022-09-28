ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

An ESG survivor’s guide to false climate claims this election season

By David Callaway
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP0oU_0iDSm6RZ00 In today’s issue: — ESG fund managers expect a wave of false climate claims from red state politicians this election season — A top global editor and the managing director of the World Economic Forum explain on World News Day how to stop climate and other disinformation — Solar power has long lagged wind power in the U.S., but renewables trends in China and other countries point to a coming reversal — Today in wildfires: As 13 more blazes break out in the past two days in California, PG&E facing more scrutiny

The backlash by red state politicians against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the U.S. is only just beginning and fund managers expect it will pick up dramatically in the next six weeks as the midterm elections approach.

For developers of ESG products, whipsawed between anti-green rhetoric and concerns by supporters in blue states that the abuse will erode their climate ambitions, we offer a helpful survival guide to the coming misinformation maelstrom, courtesy of two of the leaders of World News Day on Wednesday.

False claims and disinformation are nothing new to the media. They whip up mistrust and prevent leaders from taking important steps to address major problems such as climate change, social inequality and foreign policy. As part of a global effort by dozens of news organizations led by the World Editors Forum, which I used to be on, two of my colleagues write below how journalists can help spread truth in times of great disruption, such as we are seeing with ESG right now.

Please read these important postings.

. . . . Disinformation is a scourge on public discourse , writes Adrian Monck , managing director of the World Economic Forum. But fact-based journalism can help stop it. Read the full article here . . . .

. . . . In times of crisis and change, journalists play a critical role in society, says Warren Fernandez , president of the World Editors Forum, a network of editors under the World Association of News Publishers, and also editor-in-chief of The Straits Times in Singapore. Read more here . . . .

More insights below . . . .

TSmith
1d ago

The only thing More Ridiculous than Believing Humans can Cause Climate Change is Believing Humans can Stop Climate Change. On a Planet that's Climate has been Changing for 4.5 Billion years. The Real Environmental Climate Change Wacko's are the people who Believe that the Climate Shouldn't be Changing. Adapt or become Extinct. It's called Evolution and has been happening ever since the first organisms inhabited the Earth. Some 3 Billion years ago. 99% of all the creatures that have ever lived on Earth are now Extinct. Humans hold No special exemption from that Fate. The Earth will still be around supporting life. Long after the memory of humans has been lost to time. Stop being played by the Climate Change Relegion leaders. Who don't fear their own political hyperbole and refuse to live by the same rules and ideals they expect of their Acolytes.

AP_000357.885a7ab702844b788de2e5b711749535.1415
1d ago

Remember when they called it global warming and when the science didn’t match the narcissistic narrative it became climate change 😂😂🤨🙄😵‍💫🙉🖕🏻🖕🏻

AP_000357.885a7ab702844b788de2e5b711749535.1415
1d ago

🤬democrat socialist agenda designed to do nothing about the climate just crushing the entire American economy 🖕🏻🖕🏻🙄🤨

