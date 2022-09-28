ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Fund balance is up, and so are cyber attacks, city auditor says

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 3 days ago

Although there were no “reportable findings” from the city’s 2021-22 audit, that doesn’t mean the municipality is out of reach from a dangerous situation, Matt Montalbo says.

Cyber security — or a lack thereof — is a “pretty substantial” item for the city’s checklist, Montalbo said during an audit presentation Monday at City Hall.

The world is rife with Internet scams, and no one is immune, he said.

“I want to highlight some pretty substantial challenges that governments are seeing right now, one being related to cyber security risks and the risks of being subjected to a cyber attack,” he said. "So A lot of the associations related to government entities … they partnered together and put out a cybersecurity primer back in February of 2022, just to highlight how significant government entities are being targeted in cyber attacks. They put out a lot of statistics just to educate those charged with governance.

“So we have that in our management letter, as it’s just an additional precaution to look at cyber security risks, and almost kind of do a mock scenario where, if you were subjected to a cyber attack, what processes do you have in place? You know, how prepared are we because, really, the statistics are pretty staggering,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if it's going to happen, it's a matter of when, so be as prepared as possible is what we would recommend.”

That is perhaps no startling news, as cyber attacks have been fairly ubiquitous to our high-tech times.

Still, Montalbo, a certified public accountant with the city’s new auditing company Drescher & Malecki, strongly suggested that the city needs to assess its own cyber risks, related processes, and what measures may need to be taken to bolster the cyber fence to keep predators out.

Batavia may be a small city, but according to governing.com, the amount of data that municipalities deal with has grown exponentially, but smaller entities often operate on a shoestring budget, meaning they rarely have dedicated cybersecurity experts and instead rely on their IT team to ensure security. Not having and investing the required funds to prevent cyber attacks can often leave local municipalities more vulnerable, the site states.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski was not surprised by the warning and auditor’s findings, she said. The city has an ongoing process that includes a system in place for safeguards against cyber crimes, she said.

“The City has NYS training in place for cyber security for employees, and works hard to remain diligent to constant email threats of phishing and other scams,” she said to The Batavian Tuesday. “We work with our independent IT consultant, Alternative Information Systems, for a variety of security functions and monitoring to help keep city assets safe. We are always looking to add new security measures to our IT systems to better protect the city.”

A second area for caution was the influx of pandemic-related monies being given to municipalities, especially “a lot through the stimulus plans out there,” he said.

“So the American Rescue Plan, the Cares Act, there are a lot of new opportunities, but with that comes a lot of challenges, in not only understanding the compliance requirements for these funds, but also tracking and monitoring the statements,” he said. “Just looking at how you're set up to do that, whether you have a grant administration function or the ability to monitor those new fundings as well as the current funding going on.”

City Council previously agreed to add the position of a grant administrator, and the city is in progress with seeking candidates for the job.

Montalbo, who was with senior accountant Erica Handley, shared the city’s financial picture, which included a $1.3 million fund balance increase. For once, the word COVID carried a positive connotation.

“Your fund balance went from about $808 million at this point in 2021 to $9.4 million at the end of 2022. You did have, and we've been seeing these trends across the state, your sales tax come in a little bit higher than anticipated. We saw a little bit of the economic recovery after the COVID years,” he said. “So that bump is pretty consistent with the trends we're seeing statewide. You also were able to have some budgetary savings within your public safety and transportation areas … So that was the main reason for the increase, and your total fund balance being that $9.4 million.”

Photo: New city auditors Matt Montalbo and Erica Handley of Drescher & Malecki present the city's 2021-22 audit report during Monday's conference session at City Hall. Photo by Joanne Beck.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

October is a good reminder to be aware of cyber crimes

Getting a jump start on October, Genesee County legislators presented a proclamation Wednesday to Michael Burns in honor of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which begins on Saturday. The Information Technology director, who was hired in May 2021, was grateful for the acknowledgment but advised folks not to be lulled into complacency the other 11 months of the year.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Help wanted: a sign of the times

There’s a common presence at many businesses nowadays: help wanted postings. A shortage of workers has enveloped most every business sector since the pandemic rubble landed, and many employers have been encountering stumbling blocks with filling vacancies ever since. And it’s not just at restaurants and grocery stores, as the shortfall is also for county positions, law enforcement and school districts.
BATAVIA, NY
CITY News

Former Mayor Lovely Warren dips a toe back into politics

Former Mayor Lovely Warren has moved back into politics, and is now serving as leader of the 22nd Legislative District Democratic Committee. Lovely Warren has returned to Rochester politics less than a year after stepping down as mayor. On Thursday, Warren was tapped to serve as the leader of the Democratic Committee for Monroe County’s 22nd Legislative District. The position was formerly held by former County Legislator Glenn Gamble,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batavia, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Batavia, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
HENRIETTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Computer Security#City Council#Cyber Crimes#City Hall
CITY News

Warren weighs in on controversial redistricting plan, scolds its Democratic opponents

County legislators will likely vote on the plan during their Oct. 11 meeting. Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren entered the fray around a controversial proposal to redraw County Legislature districts on Wednesday, excoriating Democratic legislators who oppose the plan. During a hearing on the matter held in the Legislature’s chambers, Warren echoed many of the same points that other supporters of the plan...
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Could mask rules return?

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- New Covid-19 cases are beginning to creep up again in Erie County. Right now, most of the state is in the CDC’s 'medium' level of community Covid risk, with a few counties in the 'high' category of risk. The CDC recommends everyone that lives in...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Lonsberry: TIME FOR BELLO AND DUFFY TO STAND UP AGAINST CRIME

And now that Malik Evans has made his move, it’s time for Adam Bello and Bob Duffy to make theirs. As a 3-year-old fought for his life last night, caught in the crossfire of the gang war that has raged on Clinton Avenue all summer, the mayor finally stood up, in the middle of the street, and said enough was enough.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Will daylight saving time become permanent?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the answer to a good question about a possible change to daylight saving time. Soon enough, a little more than a month from now, we fall back. Turning our clocks back an hour to standard time. Then in a few months, we’ll spring ahead, perhaps for the last time.
ROCHESTER, NY
Thrillist

This City in New York Was Just Named the Most Neighborly in the U.S.

If you're looking to relocate and are still not sure how to choose, the self-storage company Neighbor.com might be able to help. Forget about looking for stats on the number of bars and restaurants—look instead for the most neighborly in the US. To celebrate National Good Neighbor Day, Neighbor.com...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

WROTB board hires Information Technology director, approves 'emergency' water damage cleanup

Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. directors this morning approved the creation of a director of Information Technology position at the Park Road entertainment venue. The board, at its monthly meeting, passed a pair of resolutions concerning IT – the first to establish the department and a director and the second to appoint Jeff Magee of Rochester to the director post. Magee, who has served as an IT consultant for the corporation, will receive an annual salary of $99,000.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
753
Followers
981
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy