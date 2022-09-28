According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO