Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
20 payer exec moves in September
From filling the top tech job at Optum to multiple former UnitedHealthcare CEOs headed to lead new companies, these are 20 payer exec moves reported by Becker's in September:. Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, named Divya Srungaram as vice president of product management Sept. 29.
healthleadersmedia.com
MedStar, Intermountain, and Stanford Medicine Expand AHRQ-funded Telehealth Study
The three health systems are expanding their study on telehealth use for primary care during the pandemic to examine how connected health platforms can address the access needs of people with chronic conditions and other vulnerable populations. — Three major health systems are expanding an ongoing digital health partnership tocreate a patient safety learning laboratory aimed at improving telehealth access for those with chronic care needs and other vulnerable populations.
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
natureworldnews.com
The Future of Healthcare Delivery
The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing. New delivery models are emerging and traditional models are being disrupted. This is resulting in a healthcare system that is more patient-centered and efficient. Keep reading to learn more about the future of healthcare delivery. Improving Patient Safety. One of the main aspects of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
The Exponential Growth and Impact of Healthcare Podcasts
The Exponential Growth and Impact of Healthcare Podcasts. On episode 389 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Dan Kendall, the CEO and founder of Mission Based Media and The Health Podcast Network, of which The Nurse Keith Show is a member. In the course...
KevinMD.com
What is ambient clinical intelligence – and how is it transforming health care?
For decades, researchers have been working toward a vision of ambient intelligence, finding ways to harness cloud, advanced AI, and the Internet of Things to create more intelligent spaces that help people live and work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Perhaps the most important application of ambient intelligence is in health care, where AI-driven ambient clinical intelligence is transforming experiences for providers and their patients.
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
buffalohealthyliving.com
Smart Choices for Selecting a Medicare Healthcare Provider
Family Features – Getting health care for yourself or a loved one can be daunting, especially if you’re just getting started with Medicare or experiencing life changes, such as a new diagnosis of a condition or disease. Needing services like nursing home care, finding a new doctor, or getting home health care can be daunting.
Comments / 0