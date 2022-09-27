ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record Crowd Packs Brick

Montana handed Montana State an 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 setback in front of a Bobcat, State of Montana, and Big Sky Conference record crowd of 6,457 in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Friday night. Montana State (6-9, 2-1) fed of the crowd early in the opening set, pulling away from nine-all...
Performance coach Sean Herrin pushes Montana State to 'work in the dark' for continued success

BOZEMAN — As Montana State football players showed up for the winter workout, Sean Herrin realized something was missing. It was 6 a.m. and even though Herrin had everything ready to go on the field at Bobcat Stadium — sleds, cones and more — the stadium lights hadn’t come on. He started to worry that they’d be practicing under the pitch black morning sky.
Red-hot arm of QB Jake Casagranda helps Bozeman football roll past Senior

BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now. How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
Bobcats Host Griz in The Brick

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, 7 p.m. (MT) RECORDS: Montana State 6-8, 2-0; Montana 9-5, 2-0 BSC. SERIES: Montana State leads all-time series 61-58 (1975) LAST MTG: Oct. 26, 2021 - Montana 3, @ Montana State 2. LIVE VIDEO: Streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription necessary) CAT-GRIZ: Montana State hosts rival...
Drew Timme Q&A: Talking with Gonzaga basketball's All-American senior

His return to Gonzaga was one of the biggest stories of the college basketball offseason. There’s the All-American package of talent on the court. There’s the extremely profitable and marketable mustache. There’s his cool persona, but a badass personality that kicks his team into another gear when they need it.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine

Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP

Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today

Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
