Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
winemag.com
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))
The g3 wines are currently offering some of the best values in Washington. The aromas here bring notes of dried herb, currant, blue fruit, mint and spice. Plush dark-raspberry flavors follow. The tannins give a gentle squeeze. It's a knockout value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $15,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
Buehler 2019 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied, concentrated wine emphasizes toasted-oak aromas and flavors. These are amply backed with black plums, black olives and mulled cherries that smooth the sandy edges of the moderately tannic texture. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle...
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2019 Eroica XLC Dry Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Crafted in oak uprights, aromas of diesel, lime, flower and spice lead to bone-dry Nestea lemon iced-tea flavors. flavors. Citrus notes stitch it all together on the finish. There's not another wine like it coming from the state. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eroica XLC Dry...
winemag.com
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
winemag.com
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
winemag.com
Pacific Rim 2021 Sweet Riesling Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of jasmine, flower, apricot and peach lead to medium-sweet stone-fruit flavors. The sweetness and acidity play well off each other. It brings a lot of value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 89. Price. $13,Buy Now. Designation. Sweet Riesling. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8%. Bottle Size. 750...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winemag.com
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $102,Buy Now. Designation. The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
winemag.com
Armida 2019 Shorty's Block Maple Vineyards Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This polished wine shows moderate oak aromas, mellow berry flavors and a smooth texture from the first sip. A full body and dark plum flavors give a lot to like. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
winemag.com
Ashan 2019 Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Appealing, forward aromas of sweet spice, butterscotch and cardamom lead to full-bodied, creamy-feeling stone-fruit flavors. A (quite) warm finish caps it off, causing a bit of distraction. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Cold Creek Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)
This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
winemag.com
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Abacela 2019 Estate Produced Barrel Select Tempranillo (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas mix red and black fruit, along with well-done barrel accents. The flavors are full and fresh, supported by pleasing acidity and tannin structure. It's truly impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced Barrel Select. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
winemag.com
Abacela 2019 Estate Produced Tannat (Umpqua Valley)
Blackberry aromas are at the fore, but wood spice accents are there, too. Full-bodied dark fruit flavors follow. There's a lot of structure behind it all. It's an impressive wine at a terrific price. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
winemag.com
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
winemag.com
Nicolas-Jay 2020 Affinités Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
Clarified butter, toast and spice aromas lead to a bright, lively, lemony palate. It's completely captivating. Decant and pair with shrimp scampi with butter, lemon and fresh parsley. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Affinités. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
winemag.com
Big Table Farm 2020 Wild Bee Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
The aromas offer appealing notes of almond, cream and candlewax. The flavors are on the lighter side of medium-bodied, showing sophistication and freshness, with lemon zest notes on the finish. It delights. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Wild Bee. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Comments / 0